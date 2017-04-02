Sheriff’s Log—March 22-30

Mar. 22
- A 911 call was received stating utility trucks that are servicing utility lines in the area of Leslye Lane and Two Bar Trail in Palo Cedro have damaged the culvert and are blocking private roadway.
- CHP call to report vehicle overturned with female and 3-year-old juvenile involved in the Hwy 44 and Brokeoff Meadows Rd area of Viola.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report a phone scam. Subject wanted caller to meet them in the Walmart parking lot.
- A female called to report someone just ran over a female at a residence in the 11100 block of Sara Drive on purpose. Dodge pickup is involved, caller put phone down stating she is pepper spraying subject. Caller is yelling commands at someone in background.
Mar. 23
- A resident in the 19600 block of Midland Drive called to state several employees received letter in regard to taxes being filed however, they have not. Caller reports fraudulent tax return.
- A resident in the 9700 block of Ponderosa Way in Shingletown dogs were barking, caller looked out window and can see vehicle parked on roadway and two subjects are walking around.
- A call was received to state a deputy is in route to show him to vehicle that was abandoned three weeks ago at the rear of his property in the 14300 block of Christian Way in Jones Valley. Caller states a younger male left vehicle after driving recklessly in the area. Caller suspects it may be stolen and he ran over a sewer or septic line prior to parking vehicle.
- A resident in the 14100 block of Dusty Oaks Trail in Bella vista called to report unknown subject opened up credit card in her name.
- A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbor is yelling outside his home, digging potholes in the road in front of his house.
- A call was received from a church in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report $20,000 withdrawn from their bank accounts. Unknown suspect.
- A resident in the 12100 block of Decoy Drive called to ask for advice about her neighbor’s two dogs and her dog have been poisoned. Wants to know options for situation.
Mar. 24
- A property owner in the 10900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report neighbor’s pit bull attacked the caller’s pig five days ago after hearing second hand information. The neighbor attempted to steal the caller’s pig but caller’s grandson was home and told the neighbor to leave.
- A resident in the 14100 block of Creek Trail in Jones Valley called to report 13-year-old grandson out of control—refusing to go to school and vandalizing house. Negative physically violent with family members. Neg drinking or drugs.
- A call was received to report seeing a subject walking away from the front door of neighbor’s house in the Sleepy Hollow and Shasta Forest Drives of Shingletown. Male then used pair of pliers and lifted vehicle hood. Then started vehicle and left towards Shasta Forest Drive. Caller concerned of grand theft.
- A resident in the 8400 block of Maynard Rd in Palo Cedro to report a dark grayish blue sedan possibly a Chrysler is going to various mailboxes and stopping. Last seen going south bound on Maynard stopped at all the houses. Caller’s mail was just stolen.
- A resident in the 11900 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report cluster box broken into. Believes pry bar used. Appears front door pried open, accesses the other boxes.
Mar. 25
- A female called from the 26500 block of Hwy 299E to state unknown subjects are breaking in the back door. Caller stated she was going to shoot them. Caller screaming, she is going to shoot them in the background. Caller states approximately 4-5 juveniles at the front door. Call back a few hours later to report drug syringe found on ground near upper gate area at end of driveway. Caller believes subject from earlier occurrences dropped it.
- A call was received to report cluster mailboxes was vandalized sometime in the last day in the E. Stillwater Way and Hwy 299 E.
- A call was received to report unknow subject seen in the area of E. Stillwater and Rancho Trail every other day for the last week and a half. Subject currently on foot. Subject known to walk through neighborhood and goes to a certain house at the dead end of Deacon Trail. Subject is heading north bound towards Hwy 299 on foot. Called back a few hours later to report subject on Stillwater, one mile down the road. Subject seen running into woods. Caller told subject that he was calling 911 and male left of foot alone in unknown direction. Male is 6 foot and 150 pounds, scruffy brown hair, black sweater, and blue jeans.
- A resident in the 8500 block of Savannah Way in Shingletown to report ongoing harassment from neighbor across from caller. Today neighbor yelled at caller’s juvenile for being out on caller’s property.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley to state neighbor is outside throwing tools around, yelling and making threats to neighbors and swinging an axe around.
- A resident in the 8500 block of Savannah Way in Shingletown called to report property was vandalized. Believes neighbor is responsible but did not witness it.
- A resident in the 28200 block of Whippoorwill Circle in Shingletown called to report wife has been drinking and threatening to destroy property in their home. Ongoing issue
- A call was received to report a large group of subjects trespassing and possibly having a party in the Charron and Alice Lanes (Dove Flats) area of Bella Vista.
Mar. 26
- A call was received to report a door ajar to a gray Dodge Journey in the parking lot to a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Park in front of front doors.
- A call was received reporting hearing a loud boom and sounded like a gunshot. Caller went outside to check Via Linda and Old 44 Drives area in Palo Cedro and states occupants of a silver Toyota four-runner on side of roadway claiming it was just their vehicle backfiring. Caller feels they are suspicious. States a bystander appeared to be out with them attempting to help with vehicle issues.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Jones Valley Rd in Jones Valley called to report white car has driven past his house a few times, taking pictures and starring at caller. Believes suspicious.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro to report a male was sitting in a burgundy diesel pickup with no front plate in front of neighbor’s house. When caller asked subject what he was up to, subject turned on front light bar and drove off towards Maynard.
Mar. 27
- A CHP called for outside agency assistance to assist with attempt to locate suspicious subject in the area of Hwy 299 E and Big Bend Rd in Montgomery Creek wearing a green jacket with backpack. Subject last seen behind locked gates at the Hillcrest rest area.
- A resident in the 8000 block of Starlite Pines Rd in Shingletown to report two juveniles going through people’s mailboxes on Starlite Pines Rd — female age 13 with long brown hair, camo jacket and blue jeans; male age 6 with red shorts carrying a skate board.
- A resident in the 10100 block of North Star Drive off Old Oregon Trail called to report unknown cat came to the house and was acting aggressively, appeared possibly rabid. Caller put it down, now requesting officer to collect carcass. Caller shot cat in head and not one or animals has been in contact.
- A resident in the 21100 block of Boyle Rd in Palo Cedro called to report unknown subject shot the caller’s dogs. Dogs match description of dogs killing sheep this morning. All parties advised.
Mar. 28
- A male in a black 4×4 Chevy truck with damage to front bumper is parked across street from a school in the 22600 block of Old Alturas in Bella Vista for approximately one hour. Male states he was waiting for his wife, seems suspicious to school staff.
- An employee of a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a 25-year-old female with black hair with flowers on top is in the parking lot panhandling, causing a fight and refusing to leave.
- A property owner in the 29000 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report while his son was turkey hunting on their ranch, he found two Hispanic subjects who have started a marijuana grow on his property and son has subjects cornered.
- A resident in the 14000 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called to report the window of vehicle shot out with pellet gun. Believes neighbors juvenile is responsible.
- A resident in the 9200 block of Chaps Lane in Palo Cedro called to report identity theft by opening credit cards in his name.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Palo Duro Rd in Bella Vista called to report her son who live on the property and trying to evict him. Male started a fight accusing her of stealing his things. Has returned to his shed on the property.
Mar. 29
- A call was received from the 5100 block of Deschutes Rd to report a male was sleeping in a green Ford Explorer when caller arrived. Caller knocked on the window and the male quickly got in the front seat and left. Caller concerned the male may be related to recent thefts at the location.
- A citizen called to report seeing numerous personal items strewn along the side of Old Oregon Trail near Old Alturas Rd. Believes may possibly related to a homeless camp and concerned for and subject who may be involved.
- A resident in the 20800 block of Windsong Lane Bella Vista called to report male and female in gold 4-door Honda driving through the area. Stopped in front caller’s residence and attempted to take chainsaws from caller’s yard. When confronted by caller, they left in vehicle going north on Old Alturas.
- A resident in the 8300 block of Deschutes Rd called to report unknown subjects made entry to house and took chest of jewelry, occurred in the past two hours.
Mar. 30
- A renter in the 29000 block of Inwood Rd in Shingletown called to report owner of residence has a shed that workers come and work at. Workers bring dogs that charge at his family, wants to know what to do.
- A resident in the Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report his house was burglarized sometime in the end of January 2017. Jewelry and video games taken. Unknown point of entry or suspect.
- A resident in the 10000 block of Old Oregon Trail to report her son’s bike, Genesis mountain bike that was taken the previous night. States bike was seen on home on Harley Leighton.
