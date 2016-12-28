Sheriff’s Log Dec. 18-25

Dec. 18
- A resident in the 22000 block of Mustang Drive in Palo Cedro called to report friend was dropping him off at caller’s house, making strange statements to that he would “Have to do what he had to”. Male assaulted caller, who then ran to neighbor’s house. Now standing by at grandparents’ house.
- A call was received by a citizen saying she picked up a female who was walking along the road in the area of Wildcat and Black Butte Roads in Shingletown. Female was asking for a ride and appears to have been assaulted. Caller doesn’t know anything further about her. Female currently outside in front of caller’s house. Caller called Tehama County (Lives just over the county line) and they state Shasta was looking for a similar female that day. CHP now requiring deputy to respond to address regarding the incident in Shasta County. Female assaulted, bleeding and CHP starting medical.
- A call was received from the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro from female. Then could hear her screaming in the background, her boyfriend “Dave” was slurring his speech unable to understand what he was saying. On callback phone was answered but no one spoke. Could only hear TV in background.
Dec. 19
- A call was received from the 10000 block of Limerick Lane to report the theft of UPS packages left at business. Occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Caller has surveillance and saw a red 4 door, possible Toyota car.
- A call was received from the 30300 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to report piano was taken sometime within the last week from inside the church. No signs of forced entry.
- A call was received from the 22500 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista to report a post office box was burglarized.
- A call was received to report that in the Hwy 44 Shingletown Ridge Rd in Shingletown, a couple hundred yards east of intersection a subject is laying on the ground, not very receptive to caller’s questions. Possibly under the influence of drugs. White male black jacket camo pants hand in pockets.
- A call was received from the 13500 block of Twin Lakes Lane in Jones Valley to report neighbor’s dogs just killed their chicken’s and ran off before caller could shoot them. Yellow pit with a harness and black lab or lab mix. Owners live at unknown address on Hilford Lane. Caller leaving house, but son will be home and can point out where the dogs live.
- A call was received from the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown to report unknown subjects stole items from backyard two nights ago, and last night; reoccurring issue.
Dec. 20
- A call was received from the 22400 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista to report he found bullet hole in his vehicle and residence that morning.
- A call was received to report she just received a text from her uncle stating he needs help at his residence in the 14700 block of Lamoine Drive in Jones Valley that his son is causing a fight. The victim is unable to get cell service to call himself.
- A resident in the 5800 block of Parkville Rd called to report the theft of tools and bicycle from garage. Occurred between Friday night and today. Valued at $2000.
- A resident in the 13500 block of Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley called to report her house was burglarized sometime within the last two days. Caller states the front door to the garage apartment was kicked in. Caller reports a safe was taken from the location.
- A resident in the 23800 block of Springwood Way in Millville called to report being a victim of identity fraud.
Dec. 21
- A call was received from the 7000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a Smith and Wesson revolver as stolen.
- A resident in the 21000 block of Dersch Rd called to report as she arrived home at 1:30 p.m. she found a black Ford Extra cab truck in her driveway and a couple in her backyard. Caller stated her house is up for sale and they were interested in seeing the house. Caller walked them through the house but always had the couple in sight. Later she realized her jewelry box was missing.
- An employee from a business in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report a female is causing a fight with store clerk. Loud argument heard in background. Suspect left in brown Ford Explorer.
- A call was received from the 13800 block of Bear Cub Ct in Jones Valley, shooting heard coming from the south of caller. Possibly from Schole and Bear Mountain Roads area.
- A call was received from the 6100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report finding neighbor’s mail in her driveway ripped open. Caller is taking the mail back to her neighbor’s.
- A call was received to report male neighbor was just at location acting like he was on drugs and told her that he had come by the other day to say hi, but there had been a bomb attached to caller’s car. Caller states after male told her that he left in his older white van and was heading towards his residence on Putt Putt Lane in Bella Vista. Caller reports ongoing issues with the male scaring her and her daughter.
- A call was received from a store employee in the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro to report a male was just in store causing a fight with caller. Subject pushed over a display case and left in a black 1996 Honda two door with spoiler on trunk with a small child going towards Cedro Lane north bound.
Dec. 22
- A resident in the 12300 block of Fern Rd in Whitmore called to report Mastiff and Lab running loose in the area again. Caller states she caught the dogs yesterday and took them to Haven but the owner must have got them back. Caller states she has the dogs contained at her house asking if animal control could take them.
- A call was received to report possibly an abandoned potbellied pig in the 21900 block of Vista Oaks in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received to report a male and female in an argument near the Loop Drive and Bollibokka Way area of Jones Valley near a burgundy Honda. Male wear a dark pullover sweatshirt with a yellow spot. Female wearing dark clothing.
- A resident in the 21600 block of Kathy Lane in Bella Vista called to state subject called claiming to be his grandson and second call from grandson’s lawyer needed money due to being in an accident. Caller sent $6000 to the subjects in two transactions.
Dec. 23
- A call was received from CHP reporting female wearing jacket and shorts staggering near the roadway at 299 E and Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista. CHP had already contacted a female at 3:00 a.m. Female had denied assistance. CHP currently in Mountain Gate requesting sheriff deputy if closer.
- A call was received with second hand relay of a bull loose behind the 11700 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista being aggressive. Possibly lives in Deschutes Buena Vista area.
- A call was received from CHP requesting outside agency help in regards to a person running from police in the Hwy 299 E and Montgomery Creek Falls Rd area of Montgomery Creek. White male with red shirt black hat and blue jeans.
- A resident in the 30000 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report wallet stolen from inside the house.
- A call was received stating neighbor’s in a fight. Female heard saying “Go ahead and shoot it, or go ahead and shoot me.” Caller then heard on shot fired, possible 22, inside of the home.
- A resident in the 15600 block of Stagecoach Drive in Oak Run called regarding possible arson fire to his rock crawler. Found it in his driveway the previous morning burned to the ground. Caller wants to speak to deputy regarding the incident.
Dec. 24
- A call was received from a business in the 22000 block of Old Hwy 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report a sign to business was vandalized on private property overnight.
- A female that has been living in the 21500 block of Privet Drive in Bella Vista called to report a male locked her outside and is refusing to open the door.
- A resident in the 21300 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report unlocked vehicle was broken into last night. Registration and other items taken.
- A by passer called to report seeing a male shoving a female to the ground in the Deschutes Rd and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista. Caller pulled over and separated subjects. Male and female now in a fight a location.
- A female called to report she believes a residence in the 23600 block of Impala Drive in Millville is a puppy mill. Caller’s family bought a puppy from the residents and states the living conditions are extremely poor. Caller then brought the puppy to a vet, who states it had been fed drugs and trash.
- A resident in the 14700 block of Duchess Lane in Oak Run called to report identity was stolen and fraudulent purchases have been made from her bank account.
- A call was received to report mailboxes were pried open today between 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Cherith Brook Drive in Hwy 44 in Millville.
- A call was received from the 20000 block of Brave Street to report a red motorized scooter taken from location sometime since last night, stating it was locked. Worth $900-$1500.
Dec. 25
- A call was received to report unknown subjects firing off fireworks in the area of Old 44 Drive and Stillwater Rd in Palo Cedro. Caller could see the fireworks.
- A resident in the 29200 block of Inwood Rd in Shingletown heard about eight shots from next door. Caller did not hear any voices afterwards, but stated earlier they were drag racing on Inwood Drive. Could not tell if gun shots were inside the house or outside.