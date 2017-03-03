Sheriff’s deputies arrest felon after finding meth on property

On Thursday, March 2, 2017, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Burney patrol responded to 43119 Highway 299 East, Fall River Mills, to perform a probation search on Luke Andrew Hoke, 29 years old. Hoke is on active probation for a prior felon in possession of ammunition conviction.

A subsequent search of Hoke’s vehicle revealed two hypodermic syringes concealed inside the dash. Shasta County K9 “Blitz” assisted in locating 15.9 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a decorative lava rock wall located on Hoke’s property. Hoke was initially contacted within five feet of the wall.

Hoke was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony probation violation.