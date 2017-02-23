Sheriff deputies arrest male for multiple burglary violations

On Wednesday, 02/22/17, at approximately 4:04 p.m., Theodore Boring called SHASCOM to report that his business was burglarized, which is located at 2711 Cascade Blvd. in the City of Shasta Lake (Case #17-6140).

Deputies received information that a male subject, later identified as Justin Wayne Greene (23yrs), was possibly involved in the burglary. On Thursday, 02/23/17, at approximately 11:14 a.m., deputies contacted Greene at the City of Shasta Lake Animal Control Office where he was doing workdays. Greene was determined to be on probation.

Based on information during the investigation, deputies responded to Greene’s residence located at 3428 Hiatt Dr. in the City of Redding for a probation search. Deputies located numerous items of suspected stolen property at the residence from the burglary. Deputies then responded to 18596 Old Oasis Rd. and located several more items of suspected stolen property from the burglary.

It was also determined that there was a stolen Ford Mustang that had been previously towed due to it being abandoned on Old Oasis Rd. near Randolph Rd. prior to the burglary being reported.

Deputies were able to recover several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from various locations. Greene was placed under arrest and booked for burglary, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, and a probation violation.