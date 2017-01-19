Sheriff Bosenko declares local state of emergency due to significant storm damage throughout county

On January 19, 2017, Sheriff Tom Bosenko, Director of Shasta County Emergency Services, declared a local state of emergency due to recent storms which have caused significant damage throughout Shasta County.

Shasta County Public Works Director, Pat Minturn advised Sheriff Bosenko that recent storms have caused over $270,000 of infrastructure damage in the unincorporated areas of Shasta County.

Two significant incidents occurred on January 9, 2017, the first being a mud slide on Big Bend Rd and the second being a thirteen-foot diameter culvert which wash out on Whiskey Creek Road, both causing significant road damage. Additional incidents of road damage and washouts have also occurred. These storms have brought an above average snow fall resulting in higher snow removal costs.

The Public Works Department has incurred an additional $50,000 in materials and overtime costs to conduct emergency road opening operations on storm damaged roads.

Sheriff Bosenko will present a request for local emergency declaration ratification by the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on or before Tuesday, January 24, 2017.