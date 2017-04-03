Shasta-Trinity National Forest to conduct prescribe fire in Squaw and Pit Arms of Shasta Lake

Beginning on Tuesday, April 4, and lasting approximately two days, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will conduct a prescribed fire operation to remove ground fuels on National Forest System lands on Green Mountain north of the Jones Valley area and northeast of the city of Shasta Lake, CA.

The Shasta-Trinity National Recreation Area Management Unit will burn up to 1400 acres on Green Mountain, which is located approximately seven miles north of Redding, near the confluence of the Squaw and Pit Arms of Shasta Lake. (To see a map, click here.) The project is part of the Green Mountain Vegetation Management Project, which totals approximately 6,500 acres of prescribed fire. The fire will create smoke that will be visible from many areas on the eastern portion of Shasta Lake, along Interstate 5 near Bridge Bay, and in the Silverthorn and Jones Valley area. Smoke may be visible from Redding and continue to be seen for days following the prescribed fire.

The project start date is dependent upon several factors, such as favorable weather and site conditions. Fire Managers will be evaluating conditions and working with the Air Quality Management District to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions.

There are many benefits to prescribed fire. Dead vegetation on the ground and ladder fuels that occur between ground fuels and tree crowns will be reduced within prescribed fire areas, making future fire suppression efforts safer while also enhancing habitat for species such as bald eagles, Shasta Salamanders, deer, elk and turkey. Prescribed fire and other restoration activities also improve recreational opportunities for Forest visitors by helping to maintain open space and vistas while reducing the chance of catastrophic fire close to popular recreation sites.

For more information about this prescribed burn, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger Station at (530) 275-1587 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5055/. To learn more about the use of prescribed fire to promote, protect, and conserve Northern California’s fire adapted landscapes, please visit http://www.norcalrxfirecouncil.org/..