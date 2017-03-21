Shasta-Trinity National Forest officer arrests suspect of stealing cash from fee stations

On March 17, 2017 at approximately 12:50 a.m., a Law Enforcement Officer with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest arrested a 23-year-old male suspected of stealing cash from multiple fee stations at developed recreation sites located within the Shasta-Trinity National Recreation Area.

Shasta Recreation Company, who holds a special use contract to manage recreation sites around Shasta Lake, had reported to US Forest Service authorities that they believed fee stations were being targeted by thieves throughout much of the winter. An investigation and collaborative efforts of local Forest Service Law Enforcement and the Shasta Recreation Company resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was booked into the Shasta County Jail for charges associated with theft.

“The funds collected from these fee tubes go back to maintaining the developed recreation sites in the Forest. It is unfortunate that there will be less funds for maintenance now.” said Patrol Captain Carson Harris. “Therefore the real victims in this particular crime are the outdoor enthusiasts and the public who take part in enjoying our public lands.”

The US Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations organization takes the theft of these fee tubes very seriously and will investigate any legitimate claims to the fullest. As stewards of our public lands, Forest Service Law Enforcement will strive to continue to protect the people who use our public lands and our natural resources.

If you have any information regarding this particular incident or other fee tube thefts occurring on National Forest System Lands, please contact Law Enforcement and Investigations on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest at (530) 226-2591. For more information about the Forest, please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/stnf