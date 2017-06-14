Shasta Superior Court proposes bidder’s conference and workshop for vendors intending to apply for Access to Visitation grant funding

Shasta Court proposal for Access to Visitation Grant Funding — To provide Supervised Visitation and Whole-Family divorce education – 2018-2019 funding year

A Shasta Superior Court proposal for Access to Visitation Grant Funding is hosting a bidder’s conference and workshop for vendors that request proposals for the 2018-2019 fiscal year Judicial Council. (The RFP may extend and additional two years.)

All vendor applicants must be a nonprofit agency and have current 501(c)3 status with the IRS.

Attendance at this meeting is mandatory for any subcontractor wishing to bid.

The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Redding Library Community Room—110 Parkview Avenue, Redding, California