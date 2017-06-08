Shasta Regional Community Foundation awards $258,200 through expanding scholarship programs

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 195 awards were distributed to deserving students for the upcoming 2017-18 academic year. The scholarships and loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities and other donor specified qualifications.

“We are honored to have added six new scholarship opportunities to our program this year,” stated Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “We work with the donors to establish specifications that reflect their goals and passions. It is rewarding to watch SRCF’s scholarship program grow annually. This year, we reached record numbers in both awards given and total dollars distributed.”

In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution.

Recipient Fund Name County Kadon Leddy Andy Peek Scholarship Out of state Wesley Woolery Andy Peek Scholarship Out of state Ryan Gifford Andy Peek Scholarship Out of state Tyler Hufford Andy Peek Scholarship Out of state Corte Smith Andy Peek Scholarship Plumas Brooke Niederhauser Andy Peek Scholarship San Joaquin Valeriana (Valley) Urricelqui Andy Peek Scholarship Shasta Chloe Fowler Andy Peek Scholarship Shasta Adam Blalock Andy Peek Scholarship Shasta Kayla McGiffin Andy Peek Scholarship Tehama Erin Clendenen Andy Peek Scholarship Tehama Kyler Puckett Andy Peek Scholarship Tehama Willis (Wayde) Henderson Andy Peek Scholarship Tehama Michael Tyler Raffa Balma Family Scholarship Shasta Jeniezsha Marlaina Elizabeth Winston Balma Family Scholarship Shasta William Curtis Brooks Balma Family Scholarship Shasta Miakoda Ford Don and Debbie Bankson Scholarship Shasta Janet Roberts CRTA Division 16 Scholarship Shasta Isabela Acebal Donna Borlaug Citizenship Scholarship Fund Shasta Angela Diaz Dr. Frank L. Doane Tehama Sophia Martin FWF ’62 Scholarship Fund Shasta Jamie Heller Glen Hawk Memorial Scholarship Shasta Aubrey Largent Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship Shasta Tarron Branson Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund Undergraduate Trent Keeler Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund Shasta Rachel Michelon Jim Cusick Memorial Scholarship Siskiyou Ashlynn Ramirez Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Tehama Jonathan Giles Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta Jose Bobadilla-Ortiz Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta Madilyn Bankson Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta Stevie Collins Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta Summer Manning Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta Troy Hagwood Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Siskiyou Amanda Domb Ken Putnam Choral Music Endowed Scholarship Shasta Parker Harrell Key Club Scholarship Shasta Payton Harrell Key Club Scholarship Shasta Zachary Osterday Key Club Scholarship Shasta Dhara Patel Key Club Scholarship Shasta Sophia Martin Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Shasta Carlos Magana-Manzo Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Undergraduate Hannah Maravelias Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Undergraduate Megan Arseneau Lawson Family Scholarship Fund Shasta Paige Smith Lawson Family Scholarship Fund Shasta Lindsay Jackson Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund Siskiyou Dylan Quigley Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund Siskiyou Sydney Cross Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou Leslie Rhodes Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou Samantha Benedict Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou Kiersten Barham Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award Siskiyou Chandler Berg Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award Siskiyou Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award Siskiyou Tyler Santi Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award Siskiyou Emily Andrus Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Kiersten Barham Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Abraham Barr Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Elliott Benda Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Samantha Benedict Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Chandler Berg Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Mikaela Cartwright-Ward Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Chris Cheula Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Kristen Clure Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Sydney Cross Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Ryan Hering Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Peyton Hough Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Kristine Lujan Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Marisa Melo Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Megan Melo Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Robert Page Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Zach Summers Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Wrenna Williams Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Jean-Cale Duplechein Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Dillon Eoff Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Cora Fesler Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou Beau Forest “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Parker Harrell “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Jeanney Keo “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Alexander Root “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Katherine Woodworth “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Bailey Burch “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Natalie Chapman “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Riley Hamilton “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Jenna Litsey “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Sofia Martin “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Max Richmond “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship Shasta Xena Burns “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta MD Hasan “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta Annelise Capener “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta Payton Harrell “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta Miley Hu Shasta Natural Science Scholarship Shasta Kimberely Romero Palacios Shasta Natural Science Scholarship Shasta James Arnold Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Madilyn Bankson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Samuel Bellingan Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Zack Caples Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Jaykob Caples Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Jonathan Giles Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Jamie Heller Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Trent Keeler Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Makenzie Kempley Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Arjun Khosla Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Sofia Martin Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Dhara Patel Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Christian Shupe Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Torie Svendsen Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Darby Twight Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta Allyson Drury Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Tehama Raymond Arreola Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Jordan Chapin Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Alexander Dickson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Tanner Durfee Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Beau Forest Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Sofia Frantz Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Summer Frantz Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Matthew Hatter Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Courtney Johnson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Emilie Louisell Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Will Macdonald Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Mariah Maier Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Jake Smith Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Coleman Thomason Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Erin Uncapher Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Jordan White Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate Sarah Baylor Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte Michael Giuffre Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte Melinda Kelemen Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte Jaime Lopez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte Alexandra Reale Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte Brooke Chalker Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt Holly Gleaton Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt Danielle Marie Ignacio Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt Ann Meyer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt Kimberly Schmidt Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt Harmandeep Bains Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Belen Bravo Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Sabrina Chao Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Rosa Lopez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Jayline Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Monserrat Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Diana Nunez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Amy Tinoco Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern Stevie Collins Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen Savanna Miller Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen Wyatt Schmitt Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen Morgen White Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen Analiese Boedeker Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Nathan Bowden Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Bailey Burch Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Annelise Capener Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Schuyler Howell Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Jeanney Keo Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Kaitlynn Mallory Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Jaqueline Menodza Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Hailey Perla Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Matthew Pierce Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Kimberely Romero Palacios Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Alexander Root Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Katherine Schroeder Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Rachel Veenstra Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Satori Wilkinson Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta Kiersten Barham Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Chandler Berg Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Anna Chilson Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Angelee Dowling Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Dawson Fraley Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Angelica Garrison Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Caroline Goltz Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Rebekah Kimball Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Rachel Michelon Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou Lhakpa Sherpa Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Sonoma Salvador Tello Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Stanislaus Husna Ibrahimkhail Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Sutter David Albarran-Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Martha Cruz-Guerrero Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Julianna Lupercio Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Kara McCormick Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Anh-Taylor Nguyen Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Ashlynn Ramirez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama Virginia Burnette Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Trinity Alexis Chavez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tulare Esther Bikoba Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo Sarah Hinesley Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo Gabriela Laurel Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo Elizabeth Rosales Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo Lilia Diaz Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Glenn Trenton Kammerer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Fresno Parker Harrell Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta Travis Mayer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta Katherine Woodworth Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta Elizabeth Ziola Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta Ryan Eastman Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Siskiyou Karly Gutermuth Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Trinity Zane Vieira Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Tulare Andrea Santos Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Yolo

For a complete list of recipients and their county of residence, visit www.shastarcf.org/scholarships.

For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.