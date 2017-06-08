Shasta Regional Community Foundation awards $258,200 through expanding scholarship programs

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 195 awards were distributed to deserving students for the upcoming 2017-18 academic year. The scholarships and loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities and other donor specified qualifications.
“We are honored to have added six new scholarship opportunities to our program this year,” stated Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “We work with the donors to establish specifications that reflect their goals and passions. It is rewarding to watch SRCF’s scholarship program grow annually. This year, we reached record numbers in both awards given and total dollars distributed.”
In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution.
|Recipient
|Fund Name
|County
|Kadon Leddy
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Out of state
|Wesley Woolery
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Out of state
|Ryan Gifford
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Out of state
|Tyler Hufford
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Out of state
|Corte Smith
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Plumas
|Brooke Niederhauser
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|San Joaquin
|Valeriana (Valley) Urricelqui
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Shasta
|Chloe Fowler
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Shasta
|Adam Blalock
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Shasta
|Kayla McGiffin
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Tehama
|Erin Clendenen
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Tehama
|Kyler Puckett
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Tehama
|Willis (Wayde) Henderson
|Andy Peek Scholarship
|Tehama
|Michael Tyler Raffa
|Balma Family Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jeniezsha Marlaina Elizabeth Winston
|Balma Family Scholarship
|Shasta
|William Curtis Brooks
|Balma Family Scholarship
|Shasta
|Miakoda Ford
|Don and Debbie Bankson Scholarship
|Shasta
|Janet Roberts
|CRTA Division 16 Scholarship
|Shasta
|Isabela Acebal
|Donna Borlaug Citizenship Scholarship Fund
|Shasta
|Angela Diaz
|Dr. Frank L. Doane
|Tehama
|Sophia Martin
|FWF ’62 Scholarship Fund
|Shasta
|Jamie Heller
|Glen Hawk Memorial Scholarship
|Shasta
|Aubrey Largent
|Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship
|Shasta
|Tarron Branson
|Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund
|Undergraduate
|Trent Keeler
|Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund
|Shasta
|Rachel Michelon
|Jim Cusick Memorial Scholarship
|Siskiyou
|Ashlynn Ramirez
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Tehama
|Jonathan Giles
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jose Bobadilla-Ortiz
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Shasta
|Madilyn Bankson
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Shasta
|Stevie Collins
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Shasta
|Summer Manning
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Shasta
|Troy Hagwood
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Siskiyou
|Amanda Domb
|Ken Putnam Choral Music Endowed Scholarship
|Shasta
|Parker Harrell
|Key Club Scholarship
|Shasta
|Payton Harrell
|Key Club Scholarship
|Shasta
|Zachary Osterday
|Key Club Scholarship
|Shasta
|Dhara Patel
|Key Club Scholarship
|Shasta
|Sophia Martin
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Shasta
|Carlos Magana-Manzo
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Undergraduate
|Hannah Maravelias
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Undergraduate
|Megan Arseneau
|Lawson Family Scholarship Fund
|Shasta
|Paige Smith
|Lawson Family Scholarship Fund
|Shasta
|Lindsay Jackson
|Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund
|Siskiyou
|Dylan Quigley
|Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund
|Siskiyou
|Sydney Cross
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award
|Siskiyou
|Kacey Cain
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award
|Siskiyou
|Leslie Rhodes
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award
|Siskiyou
|Samantha Benedict
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award
|Siskiyou
|Kiersten Barham
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award
|Siskiyou
|Chandler Berg
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award
|Siskiyou
|Kacey Cain
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award
|Siskiyou
|Tyler Santi
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award
|Siskiyou
|Emily Andrus
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Kiersten Barham
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Abraham Barr
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Elliott Benda
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Samantha Benedict
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Chandler Berg
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Kacey Cain
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Mikaela Cartwright-Ward
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Chris Cheula
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Kristen Clure
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Sydney Cross
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Ryan Hering
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Peyton Hough
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Kristine Lujan
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Marisa Melo
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Megan Melo
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Robert Page
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Zach Summers
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Wrenna Williams
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Jean-Cale Duplechein
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Dillon Eoff
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Cora Fesler
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award
|Siskiyou
|Beau Forest
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Parker Harrell
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jeanney Keo
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Alexander Root
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Katherine Woodworth
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Bailey Burch
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Natalie Chapman
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Riley Hamilton
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jenna Litsey
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Sofia Martin
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Max Richmond
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Xena Burns
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship
|Shasta
|MD Hasan
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Annelise Capener
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Payton Harrell
|“Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship
|Shasta
|Miley Hu
|Shasta Natural Science Scholarship
|Shasta
|Kimberely Romero Palacios
|Shasta Natural Science Scholarship
|Shasta
|James Arnold
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Madilyn Bankson
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Samuel Bellingan
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Zack Caples
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jaykob Caples
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jonathan Giles
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Jamie Heller
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Trent Keeler
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Makenzie Kempley
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Arjun Khosla
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Sofia Martin
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Dhara Patel
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Christian Shupe
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Torie Svendsen
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Darby Twight
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shasta
|Allyson Drury
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Tehama
|Raymond Arreola
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Jordan Chapin
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Alexander Dickson
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Tanner Durfee
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Beau Forest
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Sofia Frantz
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Summer Frantz
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Matthew Hatter
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Courtney Johnson
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Emilie Louisell
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Will Macdonald
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Mariah Maier
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Jake Smith
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Coleman Thomason
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Erin Uncapher
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Jordan White
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Undergraduate
|Sarah Baylor
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Butte
|Michael Giuffre
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Butte
|Melinda Kelemen
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Butte
|Jaime Lopez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Butte
|Alexandra Reale
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Butte
|Brooke Chalker
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Humboldt
|Holly Gleaton
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Humboldt
|Danielle Marie Ignacio
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Humboldt
|Ann Meyer
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Humboldt
|Kimberly Schmidt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Humboldt
|Harmandeep Bains
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Belen Bravo
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Sabrina Chao
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Rosa Lopez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Jayline Martinez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Monserrat Martinez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Diana Nunez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Amy Tinoco
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Kern
|Stevie Collins
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Lassen
|Savanna Miller
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Lassen
|Wyatt Schmitt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Lassen
|Morgen White
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Lassen
|Analiese Boedeker
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Nathan Bowden
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Bailey Burch
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Annelise Capener
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Schuyler Howell
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Jeanney Keo
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Kaitlynn Mallory
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Jaqueline Menodza
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Hailey Perla
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Matthew Pierce
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Kimberely Romero Palacios
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Alexander Root
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Katherine Schroeder
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Rachel Veenstra
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Satori Wilkinson
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Shasta
|Kiersten Barham
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Chandler Berg
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Anna Chilson
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Angelee Dowling
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Dawson Fraley
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Angelica Garrison
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Caroline Goltz
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Rebekah Kimball
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Rachel Michelon
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Siskiyou
|Lhakpa Sherpa
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Sonoma
|Salvador Tello
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Stanislaus
|Husna Ibrahimkhail
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Sutter
|David Albarran-Martinez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Martha Cruz-Guerrero
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Julianna Lupercio
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Kara McCormick
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Anh-Taylor Nguyen
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Ashlynn Ramirez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tehama
|Virginia Burnette
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Trinity
|Alexis Chavez
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Tulare
|Esther Bikoba
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Yolo
|Sarah Hinesley
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Yolo
|Gabriela Laurel
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Yolo
|Elizabeth Rosales
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award
|Yolo
|Lilia Diaz
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Glenn
|Trenton Kammerer
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Fresno
|Parker Harrell
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Shasta
|Travis Mayer
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Shasta
|Katherine Woodworth
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Shasta
|Elizabeth Ziola
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Shasta
|Ryan Eastman
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Siskiyou
|Karly Gutermuth
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Trinity
|Zane Vieira
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Tulare
|Andrea Santos
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award
|Yolo
For a complete list of recipients and their county of residence, visit www.shastarcf.org/scholarships.
For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.