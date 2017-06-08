Shasta Regional Community Foundation awards $258,200 through expanding scholarship programs

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that 195 awards were distributed to deserving students for the upcoming 2017-18 academic year. The scholarships and loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university or medical school education.  Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities and other donor specified qualifications.

“We are honored to have added six new scholarship opportunities to our program this year,” stated Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “We work with the donors to establish specifications that reflect their goals and passions. It is rewarding to watch SRCF’s scholarship program grow annually. This year, we reached record numbers in both awards given and total dollars distributed.”

In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution. 

Recipient Fund Name County
Kadon Leddy                           Andy Peek Scholarship  Out of state
Wesley Woolery Andy Peek Scholarship  Out of state
Ryan Gifford Andy Peek Scholarship  Out of state
Tyler Hufford Andy Peek Scholarship  Out of state
Corte Smith Andy Peek Scholarship  Plumas
Brooke Niederhauser Andy Peek Scholarship  San Joaquin
Valeriana (Valley) Urricelqui Andy Peek Scholarship  Shasta
Chloe Fowler Andy Peek Scholarship  Shasta
Adam Blalock Andy Peek Scholarship  Shasta 
Kayla McGiffin                          Andy Peek Scholarship  Tehama
Erin Clendenen Andy Peek Scholarship  Tehama
Kyler Puckett Andy Peek Scholarship  Tehama
Willis (Wayde) Henderson Andy Peek Scholarship  Tehama
Michael Tyler Raffa Balma Family Scholarship Shasta
Jeniezsha Marlaina Elizabeth Winston Balma Family Scholarship Shasta
William Curtis Brooks  Balma Family Scholarship Shasta
Miakoda Ford Don and Debbie Bankson Scholarship Shasta
Janet Roberts CRTA Division 16 Scholarship Shasta
Isabela Acebal Donna Borlaug Citizenship Scholarship Fund Shasta
Angela Diaz Dr. Frank L. Doane Tehama
Sophia Martin FWF ’62 Scholarship Fund Shasta
Jamie Heller Glen Hawk Memorial Scholarship Shasta
Aubrey Largent Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship Shasta
Tarron Branson Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund Undergraduate
Trent Keeler Ivy B. Horr Medical Loan Fund Shasta
Rachel Michelon Jim Cusick Memorial Scholarship Siskiyou
Ashlynn Ramirez Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Tehama
Jonathan Giles Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta
Jose Bobadilla-Ortiz Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta
Madilyn Bankson Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta
Stevie Collins Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta
Summer Manning Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Shasta
Troy Hagwood Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Siskiyou
Amanda Domb Ken Putnam Choral Music Endowed Scholarship  Shasta
Parker Harrell Key Club Scholarship Shasta
Payton Harrell Key Club Scholarship Shasta
Zachary Osterday Key Club Scholarship Shasta
Dhara Patel Key Club Scholarship Shasta
Sophia Martin Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Shasta
Carlos Magana-Manzo Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Undergraduate 
Hannah Maravelias Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Undergraduate 
Megan Arseneau Lawson Family Scholarship Fund Shasta
Paige Smith Lawson Family Scholarship Fund Shasta
Lindsay Jackson Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund Siskiyou
Dylan Quigley Matt Solus Memorial Scholarship Fund Siskiyou
Sydney Cross Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou
Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou
Leslie Rhodes Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou
Samantha Benedict Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Award Siskiyou
Kiersten Barham Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award Siskiyou
Chandler Berg Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Robert McGregor Memorial Award Siskiyou
Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award Siskiyou
Tyler Santi Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club – Sally Garcia Memorial Award Siskiyou
Emily Andrus Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Kiersten Barham Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Abraham Barr Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Elliott Benda Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Samantha Benedict Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Chandler Berg Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Kacey Cain Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Mikaela Cartwright-Ward Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Chris Cheula Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Kristen Clure Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Sydney Cross Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Ryan Hering Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Peyton Hough Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Kristine Lujan Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Marisa Melo Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Megan Melo Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Robert Page Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Zach Summers Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Wrenna Williams Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Jean-Cale Duplechein Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Dillon Eoff Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Cora Fesler Mt. Shasta Memorial Fund – Golden State Seal Merit Diploma Award Siskiyou
Beau Forest “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Parker Harrell “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Jeanney Keo “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Alexander Root “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Katherine Woodworth “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Bailey Burch “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Natalie Chapman “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Riley Hamilton “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Jenna Litsey “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Sofia Martin “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Max Richmond “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility  College Scholarship Shasta
Xena Burns “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta
MD Hasan “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta
Annelise Capener “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta
Payton Harrell “Powering Redding’s Future” Redding Electric Utility Community College Scholarship Shasta
Miley Hu Shasta Natural Science Scholarship Shasta
Kimberely Romero Palacios Shasta Natural Science Scholarship Shasta
James Arnold Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Madilyn Bankson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Samuel Bellingan Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Zack Caples Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Jaykob Caples Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Jonathan Giles Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Jamie Heller Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Trent Keeler Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Makenzie Kempley Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Arjun Khosla Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Sofia Martin Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Dhara Patel Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Christian Shupe Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Torie Svendsen Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Darby Twight Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shasta
Allyson Drury Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Tehama
Raymond Arreola Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Jordan Chapin Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Alexander Dickson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Tanner Durfee Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Beau Forest Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Sofia Frantz Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Summer Frantz Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Matthew Hatter Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Courtney Johnson Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Emilie Louisell Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Will Macdonald Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Mariah Maier Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Jake Smith Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Coleman Thomason Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Erin Uncapher Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Jordan White Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Undergraduate
Sarah Baylor Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte
Michael Giuffre Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte
Melinda Kelemen Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte
Jaime Lopez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte
Alexandra Reale Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Butte
Brooke Chalker Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt
Holly Gleaton Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt
Danielle Marie Ignacio Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt
Ann Meyer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt
Kimberly Schmidt Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Humboldt
Harmandeep Bains Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Belen Bravo Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Sabrina Chao Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Rosa Lopez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Jayline Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Monserrat Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Diana Nunez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Amy Tinoco Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Kern
Stevie Collins Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen
Savanna Miller Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen
Wyatt Schmitt Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen
Morgen White Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Lassen
Analiese Boedeker Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Nathan Bowden Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Bailey Burch Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Annelise Capener Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Schuyler Howell Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Jeanney Keo Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Kaitlynn Mallory Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Jaqueline Menodza Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Hailey Perla Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Matthew Pierce Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Kimberely Romero Palacios Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Alexander Root Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Katherine Schroeder Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Rachel Veenstra Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Satori Wilkinson Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Shasta
Kiersten Barham Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Chandler Berg Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Anna Chilson Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Angelee Dowling Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Dawson Fraley Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Angelica Garrison Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Caroline Goltz Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Rebekah Kimball Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Rachel Michelon Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Siskiyou
Lhakpa Sherpa Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Sonoma
Salvador Tello Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Stanislaus
Husna Ibrahimkhail Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Sutter
David Albarran-Martinez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Martha Cruz-Guerrero Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Julianna Lupercio Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Kara McCormick Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Anh-Taylor Nguyen Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Ashlynn Ramirez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tehama
Virginia Burnette Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Trinity
Alexis Chavez Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Tulare
Esther Bikoba Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo
Sarah Hinesley Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo
Gabriela Laurel Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo
Elizabeth Rosales Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Award Yolo
Lilia Diaz Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Glenn
Trenton Kammerer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Fresno
Parker Harrell Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta
Travis Mayer Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta
Katherine Woodworth Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta
Elizabeth Ziola Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Shasta
Ryan Eastman Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Siskiyou
Karly Gutermuth Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Trinity
Zane Vieira Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Tulare
Andrea Santos Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Merit Award Yolo

For a complete list of recipients and their county of residence, visit www.shastarcf.org/scholarships.

For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.

