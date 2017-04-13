Shasta Regional Community Foundation announces Burney Regional Community Fund grant awards

The Burney Regional Community Fund was established at the Shasta Regional Community Foundation to address the needs of the Greater Burney Region – Burney, Cassel, Fall River Mills, Hat Creek, McArthur, and Old Station. It was designed to build communities of philanthropists in the region now and forever.
Grants from the Burney Fund are awarded to nonprofit organizations and public entities through a competitive process, providing financial resources to nonprofit organizations and programs based on specific criteria established by local community leaders. The Burney Region grant cycle is announced each January with applications typically due in March and awards announced by the end of May.
We are pleased to announce the following 2017 grant awards:
|Organization Name
|Amount Requested
|Purpose
|Burney Water District
|$7,500
|To purchase and install a new diving board stand
|Girls on the Run of the North State
|$2,121
|To provide financial assistance for 15 3rd-5th grade girls to participate in the Burney Chapter – Girls on the Run program
|Great Shasta Rail Trail Association
|$4,700
|To fund costs associated with surveying and installing a trailhead site in Burney
|HALO (Horses Assist Lives Organization)
|$7,080
|To fund various overhead costs, an ADA compliant ramp, solar lights, and stall mats
|Mayers Intermountain Healthcare Foundation
|$4,367
|To purchase six mobile workstation carts
|McArthur Fire Protection District
|$4,850
|To purchase emergency and rescue equipment for Pittville-based fire engine
|Mercy Foundation North
|$3,157
|To purchase kitchen supplies and equipment for the Burney based, Meals on Wheels program and Shasta Senior Nutrition program
|Mountain Valleys Health Centers
|$7,440
|To fund emergency transportation, hotel rooms, clothing and hygiene supplies, medical screenings for a Homeless Outreach Program and event shelters/blankets/camping equipment
|Spring Rivers Foundation
|$6,757
|To fund the purchase and installation of an outdoor storage shed
|$47,972
|TOTAL
The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to offer services that assist both the donor and the Burney Region by making grants to address immediate needs and to ensure thoughtful stewardship with an endowment fund for the benefit of the community in perpetuity.