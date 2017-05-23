Shasta Regional Community Foundation announces $704,714 in grant funding for organizational enhancement

2017 McConnell Fund at SRCF Awards $704,714

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation (SRCF) is pleased to share the news of grant funds awarded from The McConnell Fund in the amount of $704,714 to 39 organizations based in Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. Supported projects range from equipment and facility upgrades to adding new components to expand existing, successful programs. Local volunteer panelists review proposals, conduct site visits, and make recommendations for grants to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for approval.

The McConnell Fund, managed for 16 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organization in Modoc and Trinity counties. Through this long-standing relationship, a total of $8.7 million has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities in the five-county region.

The following organizations were awarded funding from The McConnell Fund through the most recent grant cycle: 2017 Grant Cycle Awards

This brings the cumulative total for grants awarded under the umbrella of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation to over $19 million since its inception in 2000.

For more information about future grant application deadlines or granting history for this and the other funds of the Community Foundation click HERE or contact Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at amanda@shastarcf.org