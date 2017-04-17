Shasta Live! Announces 2017-2018 concert season at Cascade Theatre

Local volunteer concert presenter puts national touring talent at center stage for 80th Season!

Shasta Live! is an all-volunteer concert organization, presenting an annual performance series in Redding, California. Shasta Live! will be celebrating their 80th Season with their 2017-2018 series, which features 4 world-class artists: ABBA Fab: October 14, 2017, ‘Night & Days’ starring Kevin Spirtas: November 9, 2017, O Sole Trio: March 1, 2018 and Two On Tap: May 4, 2018.

Shasta Live! is making a special offer to celebrate their 2017-2018 campaign kick-off with early-bird season tickets to the four-concert series at $70 (adults), $35 (students), and $175 (family package: which includes 2 adults and 2 or more children) and $100 for one adult family with two or more students.

For more information: call 530-247-7355 or visit the association online at www.shastalive.com, SCCA Shasta Live P.O. Box 493979, Redding, CA 96049-3979.

Shasta Live! will also continue their sponsorship of the Fine Arts Enrichment program, a student outreach performance series in support of arts education in the Redding community. Established in 2000, we have had 64 artists perform for over 43,000 students from 60 schools. Since their move to the Cascade Theatre in 2012, every outreach performance presented by Shasta Live! has filled the 900 seat venue to capacity.

“We are committed to bringing high-quality family entertainment to the community. This new roster of artists is an exceptional example of our own unique contribution to the entertainment landscape in Redding.”

–Shasta Live! President, Jane Wittmann

2017-2018 Artists:

ABBA Fab : ABBA Fab is the product of the hit Broadway musical, Mama Mia. Group



founders, Terry and Anne, saw an opportunity to capitalize on the renewed interest in the music of ABBA. The result was the creation of the group ABBA Fab. As the show gained popularity, booking requests began pouring in from towns across Arizona and California. Eventually, the show garnered international attention, which resulted in ABBA Fab playing to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and internationally. Among their notable credits are performances at the opening of the ABBA Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, the world-renowned Spago Beverly Hills, and the Navy Shipyards in Chicago. ABBA Fab: Saturday, October 14, 2017, 7:30 PM at Cascade Theatre

‘Night and Days’ starring Kevin Spirtas: Kevin Spirtas, from the start of his career, has been celebrated as one of the true, rare, tour-de-force performers in entertainment— thrilling and capturing the hearts of audiences in every medium. Most recognized around the world for his portrayal of Dr. Craig Wesley for 7½ years on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives, the 30-year veteran of acting has appeared around the world in film, television, stage, and online! Kevin has made his presence known in the entertainment industry, having worked with some of biggest in the biz: Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, Olympia Dukakis, and Hugh Jackman. Among his most noteworthy Broadway credentials are appearances in I Can Do That, A Chorus Line, Meet Me In St. Louis, and Hairspray. Additionally, he as appeared on NBCs Friends, which he notes as one of his favorite credits to-date. ‘Night & Days’ starring Kevin Spirtas: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 7:30PM at Cascade Theatre

O Sole Trio: O Sole Trio has performed sold-out concerts at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Redlands Bowl, CA (to a crowd of 6,000+), Ronnie Scott’s, London, and all over the United States, Canada, and the UK. This exciting classical crossover ensemble features the lush voices of soprano Erin Shields and baritone Giuseppe Spoletini, as well as the versatile and virtuosic David Shenton on piano and violin. O Sole Trio’s shows are both touching and humorous, breathing new life into familiar favorites with their unique and innovative arrangements. Their show, Heart & Sole, celebrates love and life, reimagining well-known pop, classical and musical theater favorites, including Journey’s Open Arms (in English and Italian), a Latin grooved O sole mio and a stunning version of the classic song, Edelweiss. O Sole Trio: Thursday, March 1, 2018, 7:30PM at Cascade Theatre

Two On Tap: Two On Tap marks the creative collaboration of celebrated musical theatre performers Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano. Since debuting in February 2010, Two On Tap has entertained tens of thousands at theatrical concerts across the USA, gala events, and headline performances onboard luxury cruise liners. Heralded by presenters and critics, Two On Tap aims to breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements, a meaningful connection to the audience, and exciting high-energy routines. Recent accomplishments include multiple appearances at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, headline spots on Queen Mary 2’s historic transatlantic route, and multiple community concert tours including over 100 cities throughout the Midwestern and Mountain states. Two On Tap: Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:30PM at Cascade Theatre

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.