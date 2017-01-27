Shasta Lake market employees give chase to suspect for stealing food items

On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at approximately 7:43 p.m., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to Sentry Market for a reported robbery (17-2902). It was reported the suspect was fleeing northbound on Median Ave. while being chased by employees.

Deputies set a perimeter where the suspect was last seen in the area of Median Ave. and Chico St. Deputies searched several backyards with a K9 and the CHP helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

After further investigation, it was determined a white male entered Sentry Market and stole food items. Employees from the store attempted to stop the suspect who then fled towards Clair Engle Park. A store employee followed the suspect towards the park at which time the suspect picked up a rock and threw it at the employee. The rock struck the employee causing minor injuries. The suspect then met up with two other males in the park. A witness was attempting to help the store employee at which time one of the males at the park picked up a rock and threw it at the witness’ vehicle causing minor damage.

The suspect who stole items from the store is described as approximately 25-30 years old, 5’7”, 170 lbs, with short brown hair, wearing a flat billed San Jose Sharks hat, and wearing dark clothing. The second suspect who struck the vehicle with a rock is described as a white male adult, 6’0”, bald, wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.