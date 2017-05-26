Shasta Lake deputies arrest suspected trio of burglarizing a home

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m.., deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to the area of 17744 Yellow Pine Rd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area to the rear of the residence. Deputies were advised there were subjects walking in the back yard of the residence and that no one should have been on the property.

Deputies arrived at the residence and set a perimeter. Deputies observed two male subjects, later identified as Anthony Falin (20 yrs) and Ryan Falin (28 yrs), coming from the porch area to the rear of the residence. Deputies observed the rear sliding door was ajar and it appeared that both male subjects just exited the residence. Deputies detained both male subjects without incident. Deputies later located a female subject, later identified as Liberty Smith (21 yrs), hiding on the back porch area of the residence. Smith was also detained without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that all three subjects were attempting to steal items from the residence and were interrupted by deputies who arrived on scene. Ryan Falin was booked into the Shasta County Jail for burglary and possession of narcotics. Anthony Falin was booked into the Shasta County Jail for burglary. Liberty Smith was booked into the Shasta County Jail for burglary and violation of probation.