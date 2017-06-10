Shasta Lake Chamber brings back Friday Night in the Park

Friday, June 9 through August 11—Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Claire Engle Park, Shasta Lake City

The Shasta Lake Chamber will be kicking off the 14th Annual Friday Night in the Park located in the heart of The City of Shasta Lake. With live music, delicious food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, farmers market, kid’s activities, 50/50 raffles and beer & wine, there is something for all ages to enjoy. Grab your lawn chair and the whole family for the annual Friday Night in the Park.

Mark your calendar for The Shasta Lake Chamber—14th Annual Friday Night in the Park lineup of talented bands:

* June 16-HILL STREET BAND, who plays dance and classic rock covers from the 70’s through today.

* June 23-MOJO CHILD is a full tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors. They are a true Jim Morrison Celebration.

* June 30-SILVERBRIDGE is an amazing rock band that plays all genres with a passion for the North State.

* July 7-FULL TILT is two guitarists, with bass and drums. Five lead singers with lots of harmonies for the perfect classic rock live performance.

* July 14-THE BILLIES is a rock/country band inspired by Zack brown, tower of power, Johnny Cash, Sammy Hagar, and Elton John. They love dancing feet, happy hearts, and helping people have a great time.

* July 21-DEAD POSERS SOCIETY is an 80’s rock band from Northern California. They love to bring the 80’s alive again with their passion for rock n’ roll.

* July 28-ONE SOL is a fusion of reggae influenced rock. Something like Sublime + The Police Meets Santana swigged with a bit of Northern Cali-Form-I-A then blended with some 311 and Revelation stylings

* August 4-WHISKEY CREE a fun unique band that plays a wide variety of music from Country, Rock, Classic Rock, Blues, R&B, and dance music. They play with passion and love what they do.

* August 11-ODESSA is Northern California’s progressive blues/rock band. This group is just beginning to burn things up with their unique style and passion for music.

For more information on becoming a vendor or any inquiries, please contact Bonnie @530-275-7497 at the Shasta Lake Chamber.