Shasta Humanity Project raffling off tiny house for homeless fundraiser

Shasta Humanity Project is raising funds to support its mission providing homes for the homeless . In line with this, Shasta Humanity Project is raffling off a fully-furnished tiny house, wherein for just $100, anybody can already extend a helping hand to others and get a chance to win a brand-new tiny house.

The house, designed by Trilogy Architecture and valued at $35000, is currently displayed at the McConnell Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding, CA. A personal tour of the house can be given from 11-1 on Saturday and Sunday until the drawing date of July 15th. Only 750 will be sold. The proceeds will benefit Shasta Humanity Project in building additional houses for a community to provide housing and resources to the local homeless. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Turtle Bay Exploration Park.

To learn more about Shasta Humanity Project Tiny House Raffle, please visit http://shastahumanityproject.org/

About Shasta Humanity Project:

The Shasta Humanity Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring a spirit of hope to those without a place to live and return their sense of dignity through independent living. Our core purpose is to enhance quality of life by providing a focused spectrum of services and shelters in an atmosphere of dignity and respect to encourage permanent self-sufficiency.

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park:

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring the Sundial Bridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum and botanical gardens. At the gateway to the Sacramento River Trails, Turtle Bay celebrates far Northern California as part of the world we share. Learn more at turtlebay.org.

