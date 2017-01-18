Shasta Historical Society presents the viewing of From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights

Shasta Historical Society hosts viewing of From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights followed by discussion with Director/Producer Mark Oliver Saturday, January 28, 2017

What: Viewing of From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights Free Shasta Historical Society Monthly Program

When: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Where: I.O.O.F. Hall, located at 1445 Butte St. Downtown Redding

Cost: Free

The Shasta Historical Society will be hosting a viewing of the award winning documentary From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights, followed by an open discussion led by Director/Producer Mark Oliver. From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights tells the story of how a large African-American populations came to be rooted in unlikely places such as the small northern California towns of Weed, McCloud, and Mt. Shasta. The film explores how these unique communities of African Americans thrived in multi-racial rural lumber towns. This film presents this little known history, revealing the early inter-racial relationships that existed in Northern California. Comprised of over 60 interviews this new documentary gives a voice to the many African Americans who lived and worked in this remote part of California.

Mark Oliver is an artist and filmmaker who has been making films for over twenty years. A graduate from University of California San Diego, his films and videos move between narrative and experimental projects. Oliver has received grants and awards for his films and videos and in 2011 finished his fourth documentary From the Quarters to Lincoln Heights. His films and video installations have been exhibited in the U.S. and abroad, some venues include: Dan Diego Black Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival, ART CONCEPT, St Petersburg, Russia, Instituto de America, Santa Fe, Spain, Cold Creation, Barcelona, Spain, TNT, Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, CA, Tekfest, Rome Italy, Museum of Fine Art, Santa Fe, NM, American Center, Paris, France.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Shasta Historical Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Shasta Historical Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Shasta Historical Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.