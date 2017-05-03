Shasta Historical Society announces Fifth Annual A Taste of History Fundraiser

What: A Taste of History Annual Fundraiser

When: Thursday May 25, 2017 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Shasta State Historic Park

Cost: $40 pre-sale / $45 at the door/$600 Reserved table (incl. 8 tickets)

The fifth annual A Taste of History fundraiser and auction benefiting the Shasta Historical Society will be Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Shasta State Historic Park. A Taste of History is the Society’s annual fundraiser and social event. Enjoy an evening of live music, delicious food, tastings from local wineries and breweries, locally produced olive oil and honey, and entertainment. Featured auction items include a weekend getaway in Ashland, Oregon, Disneyland park-hopper passes, original artwork by local artists, rounds of golf at the area’s best courses, season tickets to the Colt 45s, and some of the most popular auction items from years past. Support the Shasta Historical Society while enjoying an evening of food, entertainment, and conversation.

Tickets are $40 pre-sale and $45 at the door. A reserved table for eight, with complimentary wine for the table, is $600. Tickets for A Taste of History can be purchased in-person at the Shasta Historical Society, via the web through our online store at www.shastahistorical.org, or by calling 530-243-3720.

About the Shasta Historical Society

Vision: To build a shared community legacy for the future by preserving our past.

Mission: To actively preserve, promote, and bring to life the history of Shasta County.

The Shasta Historical Society was formed on January 18, 1930. Over the years the organization’s mission evolved to better serve the community of Shasta County by actively working to promote and communicate local history. Today, the Shasta Historical Society serves as the largest non-university center for historical research in California north of Sacramento. In addition to maintaining the research library, the Shasta Historical Society is active in the local community, hosting various free events throughout the year. The Shasta Historical Society also produces the annual publication, The Covered Wagon. For more information about the Shasta Historical Society, visit shastahistorical.org.