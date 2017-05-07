Shasta Grower’s Association farmers’ markets grown leaps and bounds

Shasta County has a number of certified seasonal farmers’ markets, operated by the Shasta Grower’s Association (SGA), that provide produce and other food that is fresh, locally grown, and often organic. All of the markets listed gladly accept EBT (formerly known as food stamps). Be sure to note the months and hours of operation for each market.
If you are interested in being a vendor at the markets please contact the Shasta Growers Association at 226-7100 or visit their website at www.shastagrowersassociation.com.
2017 Farmers’ Market Schedule
EBT Gladly Accepted at ALL Shasta County Markets • Please note that dogs or other animals are NOT allowed at the market unless it is a service animal.
Redding Market
Saturday, April 1 – December 16
7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding
Turtle Bay Market
Sunday, June 4 – October 8
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sundial Bridge Parking Lot, Redding
Marilyn Miller Market
Tuesday, June 13 – October 10
7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Shasta Center, 1700 Churn Creek Road, Redding
Burney Market
Wednesday, June 14 – October 11
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Burney Sporting Goods Parking Lot
37427 Hwy 299 E., Burney
Anderson Market
Thursday, May 25 – October 13
7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Shasta Outlets, 1699 Hwy 273, Anderson
Other Nearby Farmers’ Markets
Fall River Valley (2016)
Tuesdays, May 17-Sept 27 3pm-6pm
Fall River Library 43250 Hwy 299E, Fall River Mills
http://fallrivervalleycc.org/new-site/frvcc-farmers-market/
Frontier Village Certified Market (2016)
Saturday, 9 am – 1 pm, year-round
645 Antelope Blvd (across from fairgrounds), Red Bluff
Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber Farmers’ Markets 2017
www.redbluffchamber.com (530) 527-6220
EBT Gladly Accepted
Saturday, 7:30 – noon
June 3- September 30
City Park, 100 Main Street, Red Bluff
Wednesday, 5 – 8 pm
June 7 – August 23
Washington and Pine Streets, Red Bluff
Kids activities facilitated by the Red Bluff Parks and Recreation Department!