Shasta Grower’s Association farmers’ markets grown leaps and bounds

Shasta County has a number of certified seasonal farmers’ markets, operated by the Shasta Grower’s Association (SGA), that provide produce and other food that is fresh, locally grown, and often organic. All of the markets listed gladly accept EBT (formerly known as food stamps). Be sure to note the months and hours of operation for each market.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the markets please contact the Shasta Growers Association at 226-7100 or visit their website at www.shastagrowersassociation.com.

2017 Farmers’ Market Schedule

EBT Gladly Accepted at ALL Shasta County Markets • Please note that dogs or other animals are NOT allowed at the market unless it is a service animal.

Redding Market

Saturday, April 1 – December 16

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding

Turtle Bay Market

Sunday, June 4 – October 8

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sundial Bridge Parking Lot, Redding

Marilyn Miller Market

Tuesday, June 13 – October 10

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shasta Center, 1700 Churn Creek Road, Redding

Burney Market

Wednesday, June 14 – October 11

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Burney Sporting Goods Parking Lot

37427 Hwy 299 E., Burney

Anderson Market

Thursday, May 25 – October 13

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shasta Outlets, 1699 Hwy 273, Anderson

Other Nearby Farmers’ Markets

Fall River Valley (2016)

Tuesdays, May 17-Sept 27 3pm-6pm

Fall River Library 43250 Hwy 299E, Fall River Mills

http://fallrivervalleycc.org/new-site/frvcc-farmers-market/

Frontier Village Certified Market (2016)

Saturday, 9 am – 1 pm, year-round

645 Antelope Blvd (across from fairgrounds), Red Bluff

Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber Farmers’ Markets 2017

www.redbluffchamber.com (530) 527-6220

EBT Gladly Accepted

Saturday, 7:30 – noon

June 3- September 30

City Park, 100 Main Street, Red Bluff

Wednesday, 5 – 8 pm

June 7 – August 23

Washington and Pine Streets, Red Bluff

Kids activities facilitated by the Red Bluff Parks and Recreation Department!