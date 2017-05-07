    Shasta Grower’s Association farmers’ markets grown leaps and bounds

    By Judy -
    0
    7

    Shasta County has a number of certified seasonal farmers’ markets, operated by the Shasta Grower’s Association (SGA), that provide produce and other food that is fresh, locally grown, and often organic. All of the markets listed gladly accept EBT (formerly known as food stamps). Be sure to note the months and hours of operation for each market.

    If you are interested in being a vendor at the markets please contact the Shasta Growers Association at 226-7100 or visit their website at www.shastagrowersassociation.com.

    2017 Farmers’ Market Schedule

    EBT Gladly Accepted at ALL Shasta County Markets • Please note that dogs or other animals are NOT allowed at the market unless it is a service animal.
    Redding Market

    Saturday, April 1 – December 16
    7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding 

    Turtle Bay Market

    Sunday, June 4 – October 8
    8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Sundial Bridge Parking Lot, Redding 

    Marilyn Miller Market

    Tuesday, June 13 – October 10
    7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Shasta Center, 1700 Churn Creek Road, Redding 

    Burney Market

    Wednesday, June 14 – October 11
    3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    Burney Sporting Goods Parking Lot
    37427 Hwy 299 E., Burney 

    Anderson Market

    Thursday, May 25 – October 13
    7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Shasta Outlets, 1699 Hwy 273, Anderson

    Other Nearby Farmers’ Markets

    Fall River Valley (2016)
    Tuesdays, May 17-Sept 27 3pm-6pm
    Fall River Library 43250 Hwy 299E, Fall River Mills
    http://fallrivervalleycc.org/new-site/frvcc-farmers-market/

    Frontier Village Certified Market (2016)

    Saturday, 9 am – 1 pm, year-round
    645 Antelope Blvd (across from fairgrounds), Red Bluff

    Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber Farmers’ Markets 2017
    www.redbluffchamber.com (530) 527-6220

    EBT Gladly Accepted

    Saturday, 7:30 – noon
    June 3- September 30
    City Park, 100 Main Street, Red Bluff

    Wednesday, 5 – 8 pm
    June 7 – August 23
    Washington and Pine Streets, Red Bluff
    Kids activities facilitated by the Red Bluff Parks and Recreation Department!

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY