Shasta District Fair Junior Livestock auction results

Adam Blalock

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, FFA and 4-H exhibitors auction their livestock at the Junior Auction—2017 Shasta District Fair.  Here is the list of winners and participants. 

 

Best of Show

Exhibitor Name

 Club — Address Show Weight  Results
Cayson Carmona Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 280  Grand Champion Market Hog
Colton Carmon Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 271 Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog
Joseph Tompkins West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 281 Champion FFA Market Hog
Courtney Dearman Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 278 Reserve Champion FFA Market Hog
Macey Bunn Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 147 Grand Champion Market Lamb
Ashley Lanzi Foothill 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Lamb 127 Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Lauren Walker Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Lamb 131 Champion FFA Market Lamb
Shauna Mounts West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 122 Reserve Champion FFA Market Lamb
Maddy McKee Independent—Redding FFA Market Steer 1341 Grand Champion Market Steer
Colton Suther Independent—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Steer 1292 Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
Wayde Henderson West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1440 Reserve Champion FFA Market Steer
Jack Simonis Foothill 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1338 Reserve Champion 4-H Market Steer
Jenna Kritzer Independent—Palo Cedro Purebred/Reg Bred Heifers   Grand Champion Replacement Heifer
Ross Packwood Foothill FFA—Bella Vista Replacement Commerical Heifers   Reserve Grand Champion Replacement Heifers
Sheldon Wigham Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 74 Grand Champion Market Goat
Kimber Welch West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 92 Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Alexis Renihan Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood FFA Market Goat 84 Reserve Champion 4-H Market Goat 
Kenneth Cox Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 78 Reserve Champion FFA Market Goat
Monica Seaters Anderson FFA—Anderson Pen of 3 Meat Birds 10.9 Champion FFA Pen of 3 Meat Birds
Gwen Fletcher Anderson FFA—Anderson Pen of 3 Meat Birds 11 Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Meat Birds
Tanner Evanson Black Butte 4-H—Shingletown Pen of Market Rabbits 14.4 Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
Emalee Hiscock Twin Palms 4-H—Redding Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 12.7 Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbits
Madison Morton Central Valley FFA—Redding Pen of 3 Market Rabits 12.2 Champion FFA Pen of 3 Meat Rabbits
         

 FFA & 4-H 

Market Hogs 

      
Exhibitor Name Club — Address Show Weight  
Brayden Bishop Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 230  
Luke Steele Black Butte 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 243  
Alyssa Caetano Foohill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 248  
Jayen Piercy Independent—Redding FFA Market Hog 235  
Rayna Dinning Independent—Redding 4-H Market Hog 238  
Charity Hauberg Independent—Anderson FFA Market Hog 240  
Thomas Vazquez West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 241  
Jessica Hulseman Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 248  
Wyatt Mitchell Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore 4-H Market Hog 249  
Marie Swain Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 254  
Caleb Fitch West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 258  
Samuel Tijerina Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 256  
Taylor Arrowsmith West Valley FFA—Red Bluff FFA Market Hog 261  
Gianna Greco Foothill 4-H—Millville 4-H Market Hog 261  
Morgan Baseley Foothill FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 263  
Gavin Bonner Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 263  
Emma Brogoitti West Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 272  
Sierra Keyser Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 266  
Dean Young Redding FFA—Shingletown FFA Market Hog 230  
Mikaela Santos-Tomasin Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 269  
Maggie McDilda West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 229  
Adam Cundy  Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 223  
Bryson Serna Independent—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 233  
Austin Grace Swede Creek 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Hog 238  
Ryllan Harlow Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 236  
Tucker Knowles Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 241  
Kyndra Henderson Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 243  
Kaylee Johnson Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 244  
Blake Johnson West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 249  
Dillon Caetano Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 253  
Josephine Doolittle Anderson FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 255  
Hannah Wayne Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 258  
Alexandria Sutton Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 256  
Casey Wells  Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore 4-H Market Hog 259  
Madison Steele West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 262  
Keegan McClure Swede Creek 4-H—Shingletown 4-H Market Hog 263  
Sierra Butler Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 265  
Nikole Patton Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 267  
Tyler Bowman Independent—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 267  
Makenze Knowles Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 270  
Jordon Bonner Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 272  
Mitch Wilson Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 278  
Chyann Wooden Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 267  
Hayden Giles West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 278  
Wyatt Coburn Happy Valley 4-H—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 241  
Olivia Brown West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 264  
Micah Chambers Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 225  
Nick Truett West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 261  
TJ Garman Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 237  
Bryan Coates  Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 259  
Chase Covington Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 245  
Kassie Landon Anderson FFA-Anderson FFA Market Hog 255  
Colton Steele Black Butte 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 253  
Spencer Coburn West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 248  
Connor Wayne Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 258  
Karlee Maberry West Valley FFA—Red Bluff FFA Market Hog 241  
Kolby Friermood Happy Valley FFA—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 260  
Anna Traetz West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 238  
Grace Thompson Abney Swede Creek 4-H-Redding 4-H Market Hog 265  
John Monteil Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 234  
Mason Peek West Valley 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 266  
Nylah Bluford Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 227  
Tayton Blankenship-Parmer Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 270  
Sydney Jones Foothill 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 274  
Averi Wimer Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 278  
Clancy Boyd West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 267  
Bethany Chambers Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 241  
Anna Fitch West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 278  
Hunter Marchione Independent—Redding 4-H Market Hog 228  
Wyatt Kane West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 265  
Wyatt Reginato West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 262  
Branden Barnes Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 238  
Taylor Boss West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 256  
Anthony Greco Foothill 4-H—Millville 4-H Market Hog 244  
Marc Wallen Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 249  
Jack Butler Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 254  
Riley Wallen Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 255  
Mckenzie Cassingham Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 252  
Ragan Shriner Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 260  
Caden Duenas West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 247  
Chelsea Clair Foothill 4-H—Shingletown 4-H Market Hog 263  
Katie Cornelius West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 239  
Dawson Bollinger Lone Tree 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 265  
Kayla Wiley Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 267  
Skylar Niles Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista 4-H Market Hog 270  
James Heffley Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 273  
Lauren Arnaz Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 275  
Logan Ross Central Valley FFA—Lakehead FFA Market Hog 274  
Mason Baseley Foothill FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 265  
Blake Alexander Whitmore 4-H—Millville 4-H Market Hog 226  
Brandon Williams Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 262  
Taylor Thompson Westside 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 232  
John Morse Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 271  
Jason Lee Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 245  
Noah Martin Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 256  
Natalee Barnes Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 250  
Sedar Kane West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 233  
Emily Nail Lone Tree 4H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 257  
Andrea Rice West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 229  
Justin Culcasi  Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 260  
Garrett Tapal West Valley FFA FFA Market Hog 254  
Matthew Bybee Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 259  
Rachel Lytle Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 251  
Masun Brandon Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 266  
Cody Williams Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 268  
Holly Baugh Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 243  
Karlee Rowe Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 273  
Cody Robinson West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 236  
Kinsey Hyatt Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 276  
Tara Whitmore Anderson FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 234  
Karlee Loucks Foothill FFA—Millville FFA Market Hog 229  
Porter Fischer Golden Acres 4-H—Redding  4-H Market Hog 239  
Bridget Wilson West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 268  
Caden Rowe Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 229  
William Green Foohill FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 265  
Kaden O’Hern  Westside 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 234  
Brock Stahl West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 262  
Johnny Brown Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 251  
Smantha Barber Redding FFA—French Gulch FFA Market Hog 257  
Jacob Arnaz Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 255  
Grace Knott West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 253  
Taelor Blankenship-Parmer Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 262  
Anna Raymond Anderson FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 275  
Lilly Stahl  Swede Creek 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 265  
Mira Reginato West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 250  
Jaden Ellenberger Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 267  
Bradley Reagan Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 243  
Wyatt Wigham Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 268  
Teslyn Robinson Central Valley FFA-Shingletown FFA Market Hog 236  
Zack Lovell West Valley FFA—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 247  
Hailey McGahern West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 233  
Jacey Callahan Independent—Redding 4-H Market Hog 271  
Trevor Beifuss Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 224  
Isaiah Larceval West Valley 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 276  
Mollie White Independent—Redding FFA Market Hog 274  
Tana O’Reilly Independent—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 243  
Hailey Smith Anderson FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 270  
Taylor Ford Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 230  
Gavin Knott Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 232  
Rosemary Morales West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 266  
Sierra Holder Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 248  
Garrison Jesmer Foothill FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 262  
Meah McDaniel Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 249  
Hunter Stroup Anderson FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 257  
Hope Schaller Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 255  
Charlie Winterlin Swede Creek 4-H 4-H Market Hog 259  
Jack McEwen Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 252  
Allison Nail Lone Tree 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 264  
Devan Murphy West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 244  
Tyler Wells Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore 4-H Market Hog 267  
Logan Gilliss West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 236  
Sierra Hunt Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 268  
Alyssa Boss West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 233  
Kenzie McDonald Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 274  
Jordan Middlebrooks West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 220  
Trace Adams Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 276  
Jaeci Seater Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 267  
Dustin Niles  Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista 4-H Market Hog 242  
Kadie Russell West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 266  
Travis Lee Swede Creek 4-H—REdding 4-H Market Hog 229  
John Ross West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 261  
Caleb Rowe Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 233  
Madison Kay West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 256  
Isaac Snider Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 247  
Ashley Neau Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 276  
Matthew Stull Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 252  
Tahnee Alexander West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 248  
Violet Adelman Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 257  
Faith Kalnins West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 261  
Taylee Currier Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 240  
William Jones Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 254  
Brody Gasper Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista 4-H Market Hog 263  
Kelly Bettendorf West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 231  
Grace Benninghoven Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 266  
Kelsey Titus West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 253  
Brycee Harman Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 270  
Austin Fletcher West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 220  
Kyra Jones Foothill 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 271  
Rhett Jones  West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 274  
Edgar Valdovinos Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 239  
Alanna Williams Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Hog 264  
Douglas McDonald  Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 220  
Chance Baker West Valley FFA—Igo FFA Market Hog 257  
Brandon Clucasi Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 234  
Logan Shearman West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 260  
Ayden Henry Westside 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 247  
Savannah Ruta Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 271  
Bryce Harbert Cottonwood 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 250  
Jaden McIntire Foothill FFA—Manton FFA Market Hog 253  
Sam Mollath Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Hog 255  
Jordan Luiz West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 252  
Garrett Knott Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 262  
Noel Romero  Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 243  
Graycie Dillard Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 265  
Nicole White Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 239  
Nate Beckett Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 267  
Bradley Skaggs West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 234  
Parker Adelman Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 270  
Raegan Breedlove Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 224  
Aubrey Frizgerald Swede Creek 4-H-Redding 4-H Market Hog 273  
Zane Peery Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 276  
Angel Vargas Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 265  
Kylie Sharp West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 243  
Kendal Jesmer Foothill FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 259  
Gavin Valdez Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 236  
Dakota Shearman West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 253  
Dianna Arnold Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 246  
Dannee McAuliffe Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 248  
Emily Laymanleary Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 251  
Tommie Gallaty West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 239  
Wyatt Bester Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 264  
Mckayla Bollinger West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 233  
Chase Houchins Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 267  
Gavin Wyrick West Valley FFA—REdding FFA Market Hog 221  
Kydney Mollath Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Hog 268  
Aaron Winterlin Swede Creek 4-H—Millville 4-H Market Hog 273  
Ezra Beckett Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson  4-H Market Hog 275  
Max Beckham Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Hog 265  
Thurman Knowles Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Hog 225  
Carson Rattigan Anderson FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 259  
David Garman Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 235  
Luis Jimenez Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 242  
Hannah Bybee Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 249  
Taylor Gallaty West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Hog 238  
Gunner Morton Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 262  
Andrew Davis  Anderson FFA—Redding FFA Market Hog 235  
Olive Benninghoven Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Hog 267  
Juliana Bowman Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Hog 221  
Noah Hendricks Foothill 4-H—Shasta Lake 4-H Market Hog 274  
Emmett McCulley Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Hog 275  
Nathaniel Ham Foothill 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Hog 230  
Braiden Tweedy Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 238  
Owen Russell Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 229  
Shane Hursey Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 258  
Dillon Wyane  Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Hog 275  
4-H & FFA

Market Lamb 

 

 

    
         
Mckenzie Carnes Foothill FFA—Shingletown FFA Market Lamb 136  
Alexis Proscher Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 133  
Rachel Wyhildko Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 151  
Colby Lanzi Foothill 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Lamb 135  
Russell Raschein West Valley FFA—Red Bluff FFA Market Lamb 118  
Abby Garrett Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 138  
Ashley Garner Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Lamb 131  
Brad Frandsen Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro  4-H Market Lamb 158  
McKenzye Davis West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 138  
Kody Swensen Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 123  
Amanda Adams Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 147  
Symphony Rouse Black Butte 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 134  
Rayelle Vietheer Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 135  
Josie Adams Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 143  
Angelo Vietheer Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 145  
Bailey Thomas Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 155  
Nathan Pimentel Foothill FFA—Millville FFA Market Lamb 123  
Mekenzie Corn Foothill 4- H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 125  
Elizabeth Sharp Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 133  
Sheldon Mounts Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 130  
Greyson Long Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 143  
Rylee Davis Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 148  
Madyson Frandsen Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 150  
Bryce Peterson West Valley FFA—Red Bluff FFA Market Lamb 128  
Chase Colgate Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Lamb 125  
Talon Richardson Redding FFA Market Lamb 129  
Haley Stayer Foothill 4-H—Bella Vista 4-H Market Lamb 134  
Celestina Sangenitto Foothill FFA—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 137  
Megan Boudro Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 137  
Kinton Langlo West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 147  
Sadie Frost Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 140  
Sarah Clifton Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro  4-H Market Lamb 146  
Hayden Clifton Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro  4-H Market Lamb 149  
Ty Harris-Dersch Black Butte 4-H—Shingletown 4-H Market Lamb 121  
Preston Harper West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 122  
Hannah Thomas Black Butte 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 133  
Beverly Brians Anderson FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 133  
Cory Saltsman Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 135  
Karah Alexander West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Lamb 137  
Kyle Wolfe Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 144  
Sierra Comer Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 152  
Annelise Saltsman Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 145  
Calvin Paoli Foothill 4-H—Shasta Lake 4-H Market Lamb 149  
Daniel Adams West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 126  
Addie Synder Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 128  
Lauren DuBose Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 132  
Alexa Croup West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 134  
Madison Stayer Foothill 4-H—Bella Vista 4-H Market Lamb 137  
Kelton Austin West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 136  
Wren Lindsey Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 140  
Connor Sharp Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 153  
Bailey Sexton Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 148  
Beau Boudro Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 151  
Madison Devine Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Lamb 119  
Brennan Hogan Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 124  
Crystal Rangel Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 134  
Jasper Sexton Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 129  
Hannah Bamford Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 136  
Devin Patterson Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 136  
Brody Redding Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 144  
Juan Salcido Foothill FFA—Redding  FFA Market Lamb 148  
Fallon Lindsey Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 145  
McKinlee Boban-Gyves Foothill 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 149  
Nora Ivy Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Lamb 128  
Jordyn Dupree Happy Valley 4-H—Igo 4-H Market Lamb 122  
Trinity Spencer Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Lamb 133  
Lanayah Nichols Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 133  
Carson Lowry  West Valley FFA—Anderson FFA Market Lamb 137  
Bethany Perry Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 135  
Marissa Goforth Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Lamb 140  
Kristopher Evans Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 150  
Kayla Wolfe Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 147  
Caden Adams Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 149  
Myranda Reed Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Lamb 128  
Tyler Hogan Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 138  
Nicollett Martin-Borders Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Lamb 133  
Ellie Snyder Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Lamb 148  
Andres Rivera Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Lamb 137  
Gavin Corn Foothill 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Lamb 145  
Riley Pfrimmer West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 140  
Aaron Taff West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Lamb 134  
         

4-H & FFA

 

Market Goats

 

      
         
Gabrielle Concepcion Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 67  
Mackalyn Smedley Cottonwood 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 67  
Mariah Cramer Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 73  
Parker Smolerski Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 77  
Zane Williams Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 86  
Mariah Hoffman Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 90  
Payton Zulliger Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 95  
Cody Fuentes Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 92  
Troy Chang Westside 4-H—Redding FFA Market Goat 66  
Joseph Trimble Anderson FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Goat 77  
Melina Delaloza Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 71  
Lilly Nicholson Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Goat 68  
Kassidy Zulliger Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 75  
Rylie Renihan Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 78  
Christopher Wheeler Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 81  
Carmelo Maggio Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 86  
Haley Shelton Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 91  
Kiera Blais Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 93  
Collin Jackson Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Goat 66  
Destiny Valles Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 66  
Haliee Paynee Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 72  
Tatum Wayman Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 70  
Natalie Schmidt Swede Creek 4-H—Shingletown 4-H Market Goat 75  
Hayley Zahara Foothill FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 83  
Dallas Levens Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 83  
Graceyn Endress Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 83  
Alyssa Hager Happy Valley 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 86  
Matthew Granger Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 88  
Alexander Wayman Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 97  
Camille Pryde Anderson FFA—Reddomg FFA Market Goat 69  
Jorden Granger Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 69  
Austin Colacino Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Goat 78  
Andrew Escobar Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 73  
Daniel Hernandez Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 83  
Karah Smith Whtirmore 4-H—Whitmore 4-H Market Goat 76  
Morgan Laustalot Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 79  
Halle Blais Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 82  
C. Miyah Fowler Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 86  
Brianna Browning Swede Creek 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 89  
Cody Hawes Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 94  
Brendan Dorney Foothill FFA—Millville 4-H Market Goat 67  
Nikki Brown Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 69  
Emma Welch Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 70  
Ashley Clarke West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Goat 80  
Landon Levens Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson FFA Market Goat 74  
Connor Combs Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake FFA Market Goat 85  
Carlie Utvick Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 80  
Macie Shelton Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 81  
Daniella Remillard Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 85  
Kerri Pryde Independent—Redding 4-H Market Goat 90  
Bradley Brookes  Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 100  
Kellen Cox Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 71  
Cordell Brock Palo Cedro 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 65  
Rotge Stowe Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 78  
Ellena Mardech Happy Valley 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 72  
Rowdy Seaters  Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 92  
Isabella Havens Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 75  
Owen Fabela Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 77  
Lillie Escobar Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 81  
Ivy Levens Golden Acres 4-H—Aanderson 4-H Market Goat 86  
Kendra Bush  Swede Creek 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Goat 87  
Jarett Firkins West Valley 4-H—Igo 4-H Market Goat 98  
Hannah Luna  Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Goat 78  
Sanora Pack Whitmore 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Goat 69  
Christopher Nordquist Foothill FFA—Bella Vista FFA Market Goat 84  
Gracie Wold Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 72  
Skyler Cole Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 76  
Ashtyn Arrowsmith Lone Tree 4-H—Red Bluff 4-H Market Goat 79  
Ryan Paradis Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 81  
Brooke Carlson Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 85  
Kinden Peacock Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Goat 75  
Cloie Brock Palo Cedro 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 66  
Alexis Gabela Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 73  
Anona Fowler Golden Acres 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Goat 74  
Alyssa Perry Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 84  
Angela Junokas Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 86  
Devin Goschke Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Goat 73  
         

4-H & FFA

 

Market Steers

 

      
         
Gage Perry Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Steer 1119  
Breanna Ellis Independent—Bella Vista FFA Market Steer 1175  
Addison Macfarlane Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Steer 1265  
Augustine Urricelqui Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Steer 1266  
Adam Blalock Foothill FFA—Millville 4-H Market Steer 1201  
Chase Bunn West Valley FFA—Palo Cedro FFA Market Steer 1220  
Nyah Blais Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Steer 1214  
Ryan Packwood Foothill FFA—Bella Vista FFA Market Steer 1252  
Jayda Staley Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Steer 1328  
Seanna Simonis Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Steer 1340  
Ellis Macfarlane Independent—Cottonwood 4-H Market Steer 1142  
Olivia Largent Foothill FFA—Anderson FFA Market Steer 1215  
Sophie Strawn Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1254  
Shaylee Perry West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1260  
Sydney Oilar Foothill 4-H—Millville 4-H Market Steer 1274  
Derek Adams West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1387  
Robert Simonis Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1399  
Tommy Ross West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1237  
Audrey Strawn Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1199  
Scott Harrison Anderson FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1278  
Berkley Simonis Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1251  
Megan Scheller Central Valley FFA—Redding FFA Market Steer 1344  
Karlie Morfin Lone Tree 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Steer 1320  
Garrett Perry Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood 4-H Market Steer 1354  
Aubrey Largent Foothill FFA—Anderson FFA Market Steer 1081  
Cody Frazer Foothill 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Steer 1195  
Loren Casey West Valley FFA—Cottonwood FFA Market Steer 1268  
Kyrstlynn Bishop Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Steer 1247  
Bailey Alexander Foothill FFA—Millville FFA Market Steer 1343  
Jenner Laustalot Swede Creek 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Steer 1336  
Anabell Cosetti Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Steer 1373  
Reese Whitehead Anderson FFA—Anderson FFA Market Steer 1094  
Jason Deaver Lone Tree 4-H—Redding 4-H Market Steer 1104  
Morgan Hedrick Redding FFA—Redding FFA Market Steer 1346  
Cole Tridale  Westside 4-H—Igo 4-H Market Steer 1228  
Carsyn Wright Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson 4-H Market Steer 1281  
Faith Simonis Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Steer 1368  
Grace Simonis Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro 4-H Market Steer 1277  
Mary Rose Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1370  
Millie Strawn Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run 4-H Market Steer 1284  
         

4-H & FFA Market Pens

        
         
         
Joanna Heveveld Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 12.4  
Kandyce Teren Foothill 4-H—Redding Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 12.6  
Micah Heneveld Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 10.6  
Benjamin Heneveld Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 0  
Glorianna Junokas Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 12.3  
Hannah Henevel Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore Pen of 3 Market Rabbits 0  
         

