Shasta District Fair Junior Livestock auction results

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, FFA and 4-H exhibitors auction their livestock at the Junior Auction—2017 Shasta District Fair. Here is the list of winners and participants.
Best of Show
|
Exhibitor Name
|Club — Address
|Show
|Weight
|Results
|Cayson Carmona
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|280
|Grand Champion Market Hog
|Colton Carmon
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|271
|Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog
|Joseph Tompkins
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|281
|Champion FFA Market Hog
|Courtney Dearman
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|278
|Reserve Champion FFA Market Hog
|Macey Bunn
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|147
|Grand Champion Market Lamb
|Ashley Lanzi
|Foothill 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Lamb
|127
|Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
|Lauren Walker
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Lamb
|131
|Champion FFA Market Lamb
|Shauna Mounts
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|122
|Reserve Champion FFA Market Lamb
|Maddy McKee
|Independent—Redding
|FFA Market Steer
|1341
|Grand Champion Market Steer
|Colton Suther
|Independent—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Steer
|1292
|Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
|Wayde Henderson
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1440
|Reserve Champion FFA Market Steer
|Jack Simonis
|Foothill 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1338
|Reserve Champion 4-H Market Steer
|Jenna Kritzer
|Independent—Palo Cedro
|Purebred/Reg Bred Heifers
|Grand Champion Replacement Heifer
|Ross Packwood
|Foothill FFA—Bella Vista
|Replacement Commerical Heifers
|Reserve Grand Champion Replacement Heifers
|Sheldon Wigham
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|74
|Grand Champion Market Goat
|Kimber Welch
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|92
|Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
|Alexis Renihan
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Goat
|84
|Reserve Champion 4-H Market Goat
|Kenneth Cox
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|78
|Reserve Champion FFA Market Goat
|Monica Seaters
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|Pen of 3 Meat Birds
|10.9
|Champion FFA Pen of 3 Meat Birds
|Gwen Fletcher
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|Pen of 3 Meat Birds
|11
|Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Meat Birds
|Tanner Evanson
|Black Butte 4-H—Shingletown
|Pen of Market Rabbits
|14.4
|Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|Emalee Hiscock
|Twin Palms 4-H—Redding
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|12.7
|Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbits
|Madison Morton
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|Pen of 3 Market Rabits
|12.2
|Champion FFA Pen of 3 Meat Rabbits
|
FFA & 4-H
|
Market Hogs
|Exhibitor Name
|Club — Address
|Show
|Weight
|Brayden Bishop
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|230
|Luke Steele
|Black Butte 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|243
|Alyssa Caetano
|Foohill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|248
|Jayen Piercy
|Independent—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|235
|Rayna Dinning
|Independent—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|238
|Charity Hauberg
|Independent—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|240
|Thomas Vazquez
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|241
|Jessica Hulseman
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|248
|Wyatt Mitchell
|Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore
|4-H Market Hog
|249
|Marie Swain
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|254
|Caleb Fitch
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|258
|Samuel Tijerina
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|256
|Taylor Arrowsmith
|West Valley FFA—Red Bluff
|FFA Market Hog
|261
|Gianna Greco
|Foothill 4-H—Millville
|4-H Market Hog
|261
|Morgan Baseley
|Foothill FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|263
|Gavin Bonner
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|263
|Emma Brogoitti
|West Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|272
|Sierra Keyser
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|266
|Dean Young
|Redding FFA—Shingletown
|FFA Market Hog
|230
|Mikaela Santos-Tomasin
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|269
|Maggie McDilda
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|229
|Adam Cundy
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|223
|Bryson Serna
|Independent—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|233
|Austin Grace
|Swede Creek 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Hog
|238
|Ryllan Harlow
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|236
|Tucker Knowles
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|241
|Kyndra Henderson
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|243
|Kaylee Johnson
|Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|244
|Blake Johnson
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|249
|Dillon Caetano
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|253
|Josephine Doolittle
|Anderson FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|255
|Hannah Wayne
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|258
|Alexandria Sutton
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|256
|Casey Wells
|Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore
|4-H Market Hog
|259
|Madison Steele
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|262
|Keegan McClure
|Swede Creek 4-H—Shingletown
|4-H Market Hog
|263
|Sierra Butler
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Nikole Patton
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Tyler Bowman
|Independent—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|267
|Makenze Knowles
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|270
|Jordon Bonner
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|272
|Mitch Wilson
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|278
|Chyann Wooden
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|267
|Hayden Giles
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|278
|Wyatt Coburn
|Happy Valley 4-H—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|241
|Olivia Brown
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|264
|Micah Chambers
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|225
|Nick Truett
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|261
|TJ Garman
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|237
|Bryan Coates
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|259
|Chase Covington
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|245
|Kassie Landon
|Anderson FFA-Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|255
|Colton Steele
|Black Butte 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|253
|Spencer Coburn
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|248
|Connor Wayne
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|258
|Karlee Maberry
|West Valley FFA—Red Bluff
|FFA Market Hog
|241
|Kolby Friermood
|Happy Valley FFA—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|260
|Anna Traetz
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|238
|Grace Thompson Abney
|Swede Creek 4-H-Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|265
|John Monteil
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|234
|Mason Peek
|West Valley 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|266
|Nylah Bluford
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|227
|Tayton Blankenship-Parmer
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|270
|Sydney Jones
|Foothill 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|274
|Averi Wimer
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|278
|Clancy Boyd
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|267
|Bethany Chambers
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|241
|Anna Fitch
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|278
|Hunter Marchione
|Independent—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|228
|Wyatt Kane
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Wyatt Reginato
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|262
|Branden Barnes
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|238
|Taylor Boss
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|256
|Anthony Greco
|Foothill 4-H—Millville
|4-H Market Hog
|244
|Marc Wallen
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|249
|Jack Butler
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|254
|Riley Wallen
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|255
|Mckenzie Cassingham
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|252
|Ragan Shriner
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|260
|Caden Duenas
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|247
|Chelsea Clair
|Foothill 4-H—Shingletown
|4-H Market Hog
|263
|Katie Cornelius
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|239
|Dawson Bollinger
|Lone Tree 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|265
|Kayla Wiley
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Skylar Niles
|Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista
|4-H Market Hog
|270
|James Heffley
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|273
|Lauren Arnaz
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|275
|Logan Ross
|Central Valley FFA—Lakehead
|FFA Market Hog
|274
|Mason Baseley
|Foothill FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Blake Alexander
|Whitmore 4-H—Millville
|4-H Market Hog
|226
|Brandon Williams
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|262
|Taylor Thompson
|Westside 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|232
|John Morse
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|271
|Jason Lee
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|245
|Noah Martin
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|256
|Natalee Barnes
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|250
|Sedar Kane
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|233
|Emily Nail
|Lone Tree 4H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|257
|Andrea Rice
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|229
|Justin Culcasi
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|260
|Garrett Tapal
|West Valley FFA
|FFA Market Hog
|254
|Matthew Bybee
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|259
|Rachel Lytle
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|251
|Masun Brandon
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|266
|Cody Williams
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|268
|Holly Baugh
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|243
|Karlee Rowe
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|273
|Cody Robinson
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|236
|Kinsey Hyatt
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|276
|Tara Whitmore
|Anderson FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|234
|Karlee Loucks
|Foothill FFA—Millville
|FFA Market Hog
|229
|Porter Fischer
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|239
|Bridget Wilson
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|268
|Caden Rowe
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|229
|William Green
|Foohill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Kaden O’Hern
|Westside 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|234
|Brock Stahl
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|262
|Johnny Brown
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|251
|Smantha Barber
|Redding FFA—French Gulch
|FFA Market Hog
|257
|Jacob Arnaz
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|255
|Grace Knott
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|253
|Taelor Blankenship-Parmer
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|262
|Anna Raymond
|Anderson FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|275
|Lilly Stahl
|Swede Creek 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|265
|Mira Reginato
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|250
|Jaden Ellenberger
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Bradley Reagan
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|243
|Wyatt Wigham
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|268
|Teslyn Robinson
|Central Valley FFA-Shingletown
|FFA Market Hog
|236
|Zack Lovell
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|247
|Hailey McGahern
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|233
|Jacey Callahan
|Independent—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|271
|Trevor Beifuss
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|224
|Isaiah Larceval
|West Valley 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|276
|Mollie White
|Independent—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|274
|Tana O’Reilly
|Independent—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|243
|Hailey Smith
|Anderson FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|270
|Taylor Ford
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|230
|Gavin Knott
|Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|232
|Rosemary Morales
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|266
|Sierra Holder
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|248
|Garrison Jesmer
|Foothill FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|262
|Meah McDaniel
|Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|249
|Hunter Stroup
|Anderson FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|257
|Hope Schaller
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|255
|Charlie Winterlin
|Swede Creek 4-H
|4-H Market Hog
|259
|Jack McEwen
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|252
|Allison Nail
|Lone Tree 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|264
|Devan Murphy
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|244
|Tyler Wells
|Whitmore 4-H—Whitmore
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Logan Gilliss
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|236
|Sierra Hunt
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|268
|Alyssa Boss
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|233
|Kenzie McDonald
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|274
|Jordan Middlebrooks
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|220
|Trace Adams
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|276
|Jaeci Seater
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|267
|Dustin Niles
|Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista
|4-H Market Hog
|242
|Kadie Russell
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|266
|Travis Lee
|Swede Creek 4-H—REdding
|4-H Market Hog
|229
|John Ross
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|261
|Caleb Rowe
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|233
|Madison Kay
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|256
|Isaac Snider
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|247
|Ashley Neau
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|276
|Matthew Stull
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|252
|Tahnee Alexander
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|248
|Violet Adelman
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|257
|Faith Kalnins
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|261
|Taylee Currier
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|240
|William Jones
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|254
|Brody Gasper
|Swede Creek 4-H—Bella Vista
|4-H Market Hog
|263
|Kelly Bettendorf
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|231
|Grace Benninghoven
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|266
|Kelsey Titus
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|253
|Brycee Harman
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|270
|Austin Fletcher
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|220
|Kyra Jones
|Foothill 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|271
|Rhett Jones
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|274
|Edgar Valdovinos
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|239
|Alanna Williams
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Hog
|264
|Douglas McDonald
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|220
|Chance Baker
|West Valley FFA—Igo
|FFA Market Hog
|257
|Brandon Clucasi
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|234
|Logan Shearman
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|260
|Ayden Henry
|Westside 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|247
|Savannah Ruta
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|271
|Bryce Harbert
|Cottonwood 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|250
|Jaden McIntire
|Foothill FFA—Manton
|FFA Market Hog
|253
|Sam Mollath
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Hog
|255
|Jordan Luiz
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|252
|Garrett Knott
|Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|262
|Noel Romero
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|243
|Graycie Dillard
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|265
|Nicole White
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|239
|Nate Beckett
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Bradley Skaggs
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|234
|Parker Adelman
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|270
|Raegan Breedlove
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|224
|Aubrey Frizgerald
|Swede Creek 4-H-Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|273
|Zane Peery
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|276
|Angel Vargas
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Kylie Sharp
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|243
|Kendal Jesmer
|Foothill FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|259
|Gavin Valdez
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|236
|Dakota Shearman
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|253
|Dianna Arnold
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|246
|Dannee McAuliffe
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|248
|Emily Laymanleary
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|251
|Tommie Gallaty
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|239
|Wyatt Bester
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|264
|Mckayla Bollinger
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|233
|Chase Houchins
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Gavin Wyrick
|West Valley FFA—REdding
|FFA Market Hog
|221
|Kydney Mollath
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Hog
|268
|Aaron Winterlin
|Swede Creek 4-H—Millville
|4-H Market Hog
|273
|Ezra Beckett
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|275
|Max Beckham
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Hog
|265
|Thurman Knowles
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Hog
|225
|Carson Rattigan
|Anderson FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|259
|David Garman
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|235
|Luis Jimenez
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|242
|Hannah Bybee
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|249
|Taylor Gallaty
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Hog
|238
|Gunner Morton
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|262
|Andrew Davis
|Anderson FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Hog
|235
|Olive Benninghoven
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Hog
|267
|Juliana Bowman
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Hog
|221
|Noah Hendricks
|Foothill 4-H—Shasta Lake
|4-H Market Hog
|274
|Emmett McCulley
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Hog
|275
|Nathaniel Ham
|Foothill 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Hog
|230
|Braiden Tweedy
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|238
|Owen Russell
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|229
|Shane Hursey
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|258
|Dillon Wyane
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Hog
|275
|SAVE THE FAIR
|4-H Market Hog
|256
|
4-H & FFA
|
Market Lamb
|
|Mckenzie Carnes
|Foothill FFA—Shingletown
|FFA Market Lamb
|136
|Alexis Proscher
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|133
|Rachel Wyhildko
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|151
|Colby Lanzi
|Foothill 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Lamb
|135
|Russell Raschein
|West Valley FFA—Red Bluff
|FFA Market Lamb
|118
|Abby Garrett
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|138
|Ashley Garner
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Lamb
|131
|Brad Frandsen
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|158
|McKenzye Davis
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|138
|Kody Swensen
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|123
|Amanda Adams
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|147
|Symphony Rouse
|Black Butte 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|134
|Rayelle Vietheer
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|135
|Josie Adams
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|143
|Angelo Vietheer
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|145
|Bailey Thomas
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|155
|Nathan Pimentel
|Foothill FFA—Millville
|FFA Market Lamb
|123
|Mekenzie Corn
|Foothill 4- H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|125
|Elizabeth Sharp
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|133
|Sheldon Mounts
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|130
|Greyson Long
|Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|143
|Rylee Davis
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|148
|Madyson Frandsen
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|150
|Bryce Peterson
|West Valley FFA—Red Bluff
|FFA Market Lamb
|128
|Chase Colgate
|Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Lamb
|125
|Talon Richardson
|Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|129
|Haley Stayer
|Foothill 4-H—Bella Vista
|4-H Market Lamb
|134
|Celestina Sangenitto
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|137
|Megan Boudro
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|137
|Kinton Langlo
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|147
|Sadie Frost
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|140
|Sarah Clifton
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|146
|Hayden Clifton
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|149
|Ty Harris-Dersch
|Black Butte 4-H—Shingletown
|4-H Market Lamb
|121
|Preston Harper
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|122
|Hannah Thomas
|Black Butte 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|133
|Beverly Brians
|Anderson FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|133
|Cory Saltsman
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|135
|Karah Alexander
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Lamb
|137
|Kyle Wolfe
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|144
|Sierra Comer
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|152
|Annelise Saltsman
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|145
|Calvin Paoli
|Foothill 4-H—Shasta Lake
|4-H Market Lamb
|149
|Daniel Adams
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|126
|Addie Synder
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|128
|Lauren DuBose
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|132
|Alexa Croup
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|134
|Madison Stayer
|Foothill 4-H—Bella Vista
|4-H Market Lamb
|137
|Kelton Austin
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|136
|Wren Lindsey
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|140
|Connor Sharp
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|153
|Bailey Sexton
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|148
|Beau Boudro
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|151
|Madison Devine
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Lamb
|119
|Brennan Hogan
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|124
|Crystal Rangel
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|134
|Jasper Sexton
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|129
|Hannah Bamford
|Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|136
|Devin Patterson
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|136
|Brody Redding
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|144
|Juan Salcido
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|148
|Fallon Lindsey
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|145
|McKinlee Boban-Gyves
|Foothill 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|149
|Nora Ivy
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Lamb
|128
|Jordyn Dupree
|Happy Valley 4-H—Igo
|4-H Market Lamb
|122
|Trinity Spencer
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Lamb
|133
|Lanayah Nichols
|Cottonwood 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|133
|Carson Lowry
|West Valley FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Lamb
|137
|Bethany Perry
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|135
|Marissa Goforth
|Foothill 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Lamb
|140
|Kristopher Evans
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|150
|Kayla Wolfe
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|147
|Caden Adams
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|149
|Myranda Reed
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Lamb
|128
|Tyler Hogan
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|138
|Nicollett Martin-Borders
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Lamb
|133
|Ellie Snyder
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Lamb
|148
|Andres Rivera
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Lamb
|137
|Gavin Corn
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Lamb
|145
|Riley Pfrimmer
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|140
|Aaron Taff
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Lamb
|134
|
4-H & FFA
|
Market Goats
|Gabrielle Concepcion
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|67
|Mackalyn Smedley
|Cottonwood 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|67
|Mariah Cramer
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|73
|Parker Smolerski
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|77
|Zane Williams
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Mariah Hoffman
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|90
|Payton Zulliger
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|95
|Cody Fuentes
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|92
|Troy Chang
|Westside 4-H—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|66
|Joseph Trimble
|Anderson FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Goat
|77
|Melina Delaloza
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|71
|Lilly Nicholson
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Goat
|68
|Kassidy Zulliger
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|75
|Rylie Renihan
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|78
|Christopher Wheeler
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|81
|Carmelo Maggio
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Haley Shelton
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|91
|Kiera Blais
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|93
|Collin Jackson
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Goat
|66
|Destiny Valles
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|66
|Haliee Paynee
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|72
|Tatum Wayman
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|70
|Natalie Schmidt
|Swede Creek 4-H—Shingletown
|4-H Market Goat
|75
|Hayley Zahara
|Foothill FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|83
|Dallas Levens
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|83
|Graceyn Endress
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|83
|Alyssa Hager
|Happy Valley 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Matthew Granger
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|88
|Alexander Wayman
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|97
|Camille Pryde
|Anderson FFA—Reddomg
|FFA Market Goat
|69
|Jorden Granger
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|69
|Austin Colacino
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Goat
|78
|Andrew Escobar
|Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|73
|Daniel Hernandez
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|83
|Karah Smith
|Whtirmore 4-H—Whitmore
|4-H Market Goat
|76
|Morgan Laustalot
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|79
|Halle Blais
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|82
|C. Miyah Fowler
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Brianna Browning
|Swede Creek 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|89
|Cody Hawes
|Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|94
|Brendan Dorney
|Foothill FFA—Millville
|4-H Market Goat
|67
|Nikki Brown
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|69
|Emma Welch
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|70
|Ashley Clarke
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Goat
|80
|Landon Levens
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|74
|Connor Combs
|Central Valley FFA—Shasta Lake
|FFA Market Goat
|85
|Carlie Utvick
|Cottonwood 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|80
|Macie Shelton
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|81
|Daniella Remillard
|Golden Acres 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|85
|Kerri Pryde
|Independent—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|90
|Bradley Brookes
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|100
|Kellen Cox
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|71
|Cordell Brock
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|65
|Rotge Stowe
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|78
|Ellena Mardech
|Happy Valley 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|72
|Rowdy Seaters
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|92
|Isabella Havens
|Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|75
|Owen Fabela
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|77
|Lillie Escobar
|Golden Acres 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|81
|Ivy Levens
|Golden Acres 4-H—Aanderson
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Kendra Bush
|Swede Creek 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Goat
|87
|Jarett Firkins
|West Valley 4-H—Igo
|4-H Market Goat
|98
|Hannah Luna
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Goat
|78
|Sanora Pack
|Whitmore 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Goat
|69
|Christopher Nordquist
|Foothill FFA—Bella Vista
|FFA Market Goat
|84
|Gracie Wold
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|72
|Skyler Cole
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|76
|Ashtyn Arrowsmith
|Lone Tree 4-H—Red Bluff
|4-H Market Goat
|79
|Ryan Paradis
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|81
|Brooke Carlson
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|85
|Kinden Peacock
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Goat
|75
|Cloie Brock
|Palo Cedro 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|66
|Alexis Gabela
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|73
|Anona Fowler
|Golden Acres 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Goat
|74
|Alyssa Perry
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|84
|Angela Junokas
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|86
|Devin Goschke
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Goat
|73
|
4-H & FFA
|
Market Steers
|Gage Perry
|Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Steer
|1119
|Breanna Ellis
|Independent—Bella Vista
|FFA Market Steer
|1175
|Addison Macfarlane
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Steer
|1265
|Augustine Urricelqui
|Foothill FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Steer
|1266
|Adam Blalock
|Foothill FFA—Millville
|4-H Market Steer
|1201
|Chase Bunn
|West Valley FFA—Palo Cedro
|FFA Market Steer
|1220
|Nyah Blais
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Steer
|1214
|Ryan Packwood
|Foothill FFA—Bella Vista
|FFA Market Steer
|1252
|Jayda Staley
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Steer
|1328
|Seanna Simonis
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Steer
|1340
|Ellis Macfarlane
|Independent—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Steer
|1142
|Olivia Largent
|Foothill FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Steer
|1215
|Sophie Strawn
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1254
|Shaylee Perry
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1260
|Sydney Oilar
|Foothill 4-H—Millville
|4-H Market Steer
|1274
|Derek Adams
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1387
|Robert Simonis
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1399
|Tommy Ross
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1237
|Audrey Strawn
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1199
|Scott Harrison
|Anderson FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1278
|Berkley Simonis
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1251
|Megan Scheller
|Central Valley FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Steer
|1344
|Karlie Morfin
|Lone Tree 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Steer
|1320
|Garrett Perry
|Lone Tree 4-H—Cottonwood
|4-H Market Steer
|1354
|Aubrey Largent
|Foothill FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Steer
|1081
|Cody Frazer
|Foothill 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Steer
|1195
|Loren Casey
|West Valley FFA—Cottonwood
|FFA Market Steer
|1268
|Kyrstlynn Bishop
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Steer
|1247
|Bailey Alexander
|Foothill FFA—Millville
|FFA Market Steer
|1343
|Jenner Laustalot
|Swede Creek 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Steer
|1336
|Anabell Cosetti
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Steer
|1373
|Reese Whitehead
|Anderson FFA—Anderson
|FFA Market Steer
|1094
|Jason Deaver
|Lone Tree 4-H—Redding
|4-H Market Steer
|1104
|Morgan Hedrick
|Redding FFA—Redding
|FFA Market Steer
|1346
|Cole Tridale
|Westside 4-H—Igo
|4-H Market Steer
|1228
|Carsyn Wright
|Happy Valley 4-H—Anderson
|4-H Market Steer
|1281
|Faith Simonis
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Steer
|1368
|Grace Simonis
|Swede Creek 4-H—Palo Cedro
|4-H Market Steer
|1277
|Mary Rose
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1370
|Millie Strawn
|Oak Run 4-H—Oak Run
|4-H Market Steer
|1284
|
4-H & FFA Market Pens
|Joanna Heveveld
|Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|12.4
|Kandyce Teren
|Foothill 4-H—Redding
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|12.6
|Micah Heneveld
|Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|10.6
|Benjamin Heneveld
|Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|0
|Glorianna Junokas
|Golden Acres 4-H—Anderson
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|12.3
|Hannah Henevel
|Black Butte 4-H—Whitmore
|Pen of 3 Market Rabbits
|0