Shasta District Fair and Event Center seeks commercial vendors

Administrative offices of the Shasta District Fair and Event Center is looking for commercial vendors for the 2017 Shasta District Fair.

The 2017 Shasta District Fair gives business the opportunity to showcase your company and products for over four days to over 80,000 potential customers, in an entertaining atmosphere. Available booths and locations are on a first come, first serve basis.

Shasta District Fair and Event Center has a new user friendly website that makes applying for your booth space simple — www.shastadistrictfairandeventcenter.com/commercial-consession-vendors or go to the Event Center office located at 1890 Briggs Street, Anderson, CA 96007.

If readers have questions, contact Chris or Lynn at the Event Center Office at (530) 378-6789.