Shasta County’s Most Wanted eludes RPD for hours by hiding in attic

On February 24, 2017, at approximately 12:59 P.M., Redding Police Department Investigators developed information regarding the location of wanted subject Michael Allen Felsch, 41 years, of Redding. Felsch had been wanted since December 19, 2016, when he failed to appear in court. A total of seven warrants were issued for the arrest of Felsch, with a bail of over 1.2 million dollars. Felsch was added to Shasta County’s Most Wanted on January 8, 2017. Felsch was reportedly armed and had a lengthy criminal history. During a previous attempt to apprehend Felsch, a sawed off shotgun was located after Felsch managed to elude capture.

Investigators sought the assistance of the Redding Neighborhood Police Unit to help with contacting Felsch. Officers and Investigators responded to 1835 Hartnell Avenue in Redding and located a vehicle associated with Felsch. Felsch was determined to be hiding in an apartment at that location and a perimeter was established. Numerous attempts were made to contact Felsch over a span of several hours, but all met with negative results.

The Redding Police Department S.W.A.T team responded to assist with apprehending Felsch. Chemical agents were utilized in an attempt to drive Felsch from the residence but they were not effective. S.W.A.T. team members diligently searched the residence for hours and located Felsch hiding in a small crawl space inside the attic. A reciprocating saw had to be used in the attic area to make sufficient room for Felsch’s extrication. At approximately 8:37 P.M., Felsch was taken into custody unharmed.

Felsch was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants for his arrest. Additional charges for being a felon in possession of firearm, and two counts of resisting or delaying peace officers will be requested by Investigators.