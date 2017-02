The following member of Shasta County’s Most Wanted has

been arrested:

Marya Nicole Schilber, of Lewiston, was arrested during a traffic stop on Oasis Rd. near Alee

Ln. in the City of Redding on February 23, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding any member of Shasta County’s Most Wanted is asked to contact SHASCOM at (530)245-6540.