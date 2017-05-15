Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reports a subdued Mother’s Day weekend on the lake

This past Mother’s Day weekend was subdued, at Shasta Lake, with the Oregon State students coming down for their annual lake trip. The number of houseboats rented out were down along with the total number of students. There were approximately 65 houseboats moored at Slaughter House Island, on the Sacramento Arm. The amount of trash left by the students was drastically reduce, due to the cooperation between the U.S. Forest Service, the local resorts and the students. There was very light local boat traffic intermingling with the students. There were eight boating enforcement stops made which resulted in one citation and seven warnings. There were two boating under the influence (BUI) evaluations conducted and no BUI arrests. There were 15 vessel assist and long with 21 persons assisted. There were two medical calls for injuries, non-boating related, that resulted in young adults being transported to a local medical center for treatment.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit would like to remind the boating public there is a significant amount of wood debris, large and small, in all the areas of Shasta Lake. The debris can cause severe bodily injury and/or major vessel damage, so slow down and maintain a lookout at all times. Please wear your personal flotation device (life jacket) and don’t consume alcohol beverages while operating a vessel of any kind.