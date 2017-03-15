Shasta County Sheriff’s Office to host 19th Annual Staff Recognition Ceremony

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 19th Annual Staff Recognition Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chambers. At this ceremony, new and promoted employees will be recognized and several members of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will receive recognition for their performance during the year. Among the awards will be the following:

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Sergeant of the Year – Steve Grashoff

Patrol Deputy of the Year – Jesse Gunsauls

Burney Deputy of the Year – Bryan Sancibrian

Shasta Lake Deputy of the Year – Will Gardner

Correctional Officer of the Year – Brian Speers

Service Officer of the Year – Darcy Boland

Special Recognition of the Year – Tate Henderson