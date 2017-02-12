Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit successfully rescue male subject out of rapid river

On Sunday, 2/12/2017 at 8:21 a.m., a Sargent with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a citizen and received information that someone was yelling for help near the Cypress St Bridge and Park Marina. Redding Police Dept responded and located a male subject in the middle of the River approx. 60 yards from shore. Officers, Deputies and volunteers from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Shasta County Search and Rescue, Redding Police Department, Redding Fire Department, CalFire and California Highway Patrol Air Ops responded to the scene.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety unit deployed two boats and were able to successfully rescue a male subject later identified as Guadalupe Isaacs. Isaacs said he was paroled from the California Department of Corrections Sugarpine Conservation Camp on 2/11/2017, which was later confirmed by CalFire. He stated that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and believed he was being chased. He removed some of his clothing and entered the river at an unknown location before daylight and at some point was able to grab onto the bushes as the current was pulling him away from shore. The force of the river had pulled his remaining clothing off. He remained stranded on the limbs of the bushes and trees until a passerby heard his calls for help. Isaacs was pulled to safety however, suffered cuts and abrasions to most of his body and needed immediate medical attention. Isaacs was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people that the Sacramento River is currently closed for recreational use and boating due to the dangerous conditions created by the high river flows, debris, and for public safety. This closure is to avoid unnecessary risk to the recreational user/boater and rescue personnel. Any violation of this order will be subject to citation or arrest.