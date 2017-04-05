Shasta County Sheiff’s Office lists the following Most Wanted arrests

The following members of Shasta County’s Most Wanted have been arrested:

Kenneth Kyle Newsome, 32 years of Redding, was arrested on March 21st, 2017, by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

Ishmael Sarafum Gilmore, 30 years of Redding, was arrested on March 21st, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

James Albert Maynard, 38 years of Redding, was arrested on March 26th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Justin Ryan Mulliken, 22 years of Redding, was arrested on March 27th, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Michael Dean Wagy, 59 years of Redding, was arrested on March 31st, 2017, by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Javier Johnson, 29 years of Redding, was arrested on March 31st, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Kimberly Rose Woodcock, 27 years of Redding, was arrested on March 31st, 2017, by the Redding Police Department.

Amber Lynn Baldry, 23 years of Anderson, was arrested on April 2nd, 2017, by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

The total number of wanted subjects arrested incident to the Shasta County’s Most Wanted program now stands at 790.

Anyone with information regarding any member of Shasta County’s Most Wanted is asked to contact SHASCOM at (530)245-6540.