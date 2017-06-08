    Shasta County organizations honors Elder Abuse Prevention Week with activities for community involvement

    Shasta County Abuse Prevention Week—June 12th – 16th 2017
     

    Monday, June 12th—Food Drive at ShiningCare’s Grace Place Tea House at 1448 Pine Street,   7:00 am – 1:00 pm

    Drive thru to drop off food and visit Redding Radio and firefighters from the Redding Fire Department.  Food donations will go to Shasta Senior Nutrition and other agencies who will distribute to elders in need.

    Donate your change or buy a goody to support ShiningCare’s Gatekeeper Program, helping at-risk elders in Shasta County.

    Food Drive Coordinated by Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. 

    VIEW MORE DETAILS-Download Flyer

     
    Tuesday, June 13th—Protecting & Caring for Elder Loved Ones: Lunch & Learn
     

    Those concerned about an elder loved one now, or the near future will have an opportunity to learn pertinent information to help protect them and to maintain the highest level of health and safety within the community setting. Enjoy a good lunch while you learn from ShiningCare’s Aging Life Care professionals about how to assess risk, options for care planning and much more. Co-presenters include Shasta County Adult Protective Services. Attendees can visit resource information booths and consult with agency representatives. The presentation will be geared toward family members and working professionals who are caring for their elder loved ones or anticipating the need to care for their elders. Lunch will be included in the affordable registration price of $10 per person.

    Lunch provided by Older Adult Policy Council.  Proceeds benefit ShiningCare Gatekeeper Program 

    Download and print the flier and registration form to share with others! 
     
    Thursday, June 15th—Family Violence Later in Life
     
    Shasta County District Attorney’s ofOfficeill host free training for Direct Service Providers and will include lunch.  Lunch is being provided by PSA2 and Ombudsman and catered by ShiningCare’s Grace Place Tea House

    VIEW MORE DETAILS

     

    Friday, June 16th—Take the Community Challenge “Know Abuse, Report Abuse” 
     
     When:      Friday, June 16th
     Time:        8 am-2 pm
    Location:  Grace Place Tea House  — 1448 Pine Street                                          
    Participate in the challenge and enjoy a cup of free coffee or ice tea from      Grace Place. Play the“Spin to Win” wheel for a chance to get fun prizes.
                                       
    “KNOW ABUSE, REPORT ABUSE” CHALLENGE as follows:
    1. Read the “Don’t Miss the Signs Flyer”
    2. Photo or Video yourself holding the “KNOW ABUSE, REPORT ABUSE” sign and post to social media (sign can be downloaded or visit a designated location that provides signs to hold)
    3. Change your Facebook Profile picture frame to which includes the slogan
    4. Challenge others in your network to do the same
    5. Hang a poster at your business and/or take a poster to be hung at a business you frequent.  

