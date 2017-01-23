Shasta County musicians and poets join forces to stand against stigma at McArthur open mic event

The Stand Against Stigma campaign and Community Education Committee are proud to present the 9th Hope Is Alive! Open Mic Night, an evening to enjoy the community’s talented performers and share inspiring stories of facing mental health challenges.

This FREE event is open to the public and will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Ol’ Merc, 44247 CA-299, McArthur. Performers are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance by contacting Marc Dadigan at 225-5970 or mdadigan@co.shasta.ca.us.

The Hope Is Alive! program is a series of open mic nights that have been held at various locations throughout Shasta County to raise awareness about mental health struggles, substance use disorders and suicide loss. This is the third Hope Is Alive! to be held in the Intermountain area of the county. Since Hope Is Alive! was founded in September 2014, nearly 100 performers, including dancers, spoken word artists, rappers and musicians have participated, often sharing heartfelt stories about mental health struggles as well as entertaining attendees.