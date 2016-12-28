Shasta County Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board and Public Health Advisory Board to hold joint meeting

A joint meeting of the Shasta County Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board (MHADAB) and Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB) will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., at the Shasta County Mae Helene Bacon Boggs Conference Center, 2420 Breslauer Way, Redding, California.

The MHADAB and PHAB functions pursuant to the Ralph M. Brown Act (Govt. Code section 54950 et. seq.). For additional information, or a copy of the agenda, contact Cara Schuler at (530) 225-5900 or Sara Westmoreland (530) 225-5594, or visit www.shastahhsa.net.