Shasta County Public Health Advisory Boards to meet in March

A regular meeting of the Shasta County Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board (MHADAB) will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 5:15 p.m., at the Shasta County Mae Helene Bacon Boggs Conference Center, 2420 Breslauer Way, Redding, California.

The MHADAB functions pursuant to the Ralph M. Brown Act (Govt. Code section 54950 et. seq.). For additional information, or a copy of the agenda, contact Cara Schuler at (530) 225-5900, or visit www.shastahhsa.net.

Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board Meets

The Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 8, 2017, from noon – 2 p.m. at Shasta County Public Health, 2660 Breslauer Way in Redding.

The Public Health Advisory Board members include: Joe Ayer, Carissa Ballew, Katharine Ann Campbell, John Coe, Brad Frost, Robin Glasco, Jim Holdridge, Barbara Jackson, Linda Heick Kilzer, Mike Mangas, Kristie Stephens, and Richard Yoder