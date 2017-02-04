Shasta County Interfaith presents “Inviting the Sacred” event

Inviting the Sacred-An Interfaith Special Event

Experience an evening of ritual and spiritual practice rich in cultural diversity dedicated to the unique expressions of Spirit in its many forms on Friday, March 17 at 6:30 PM at Center for Spiritual Living, 1905 Hartnell Avenue, Redding. “Inviting the Sacred” is created and presented by Rev. Lynn E. Fritz, Life Artistry Focus Minister, Affiliate, Centers for Spiritual Living, with co-presenter Rev. Sue MillerBorn, Center for Spiritual Living, Redding.

This event is co-sponsored by the Shasta County Interfaith Forum and is in honor of “A Season for Peace and Nonviolence” a national campaign to support nonviolent social change.

The evening will incorporate practices from a spectrum of spiritual traditions including practices from: First Nations/Native American, Christianity, Buddhism, Islam and other traditions. Those in attendance will be invited to engage in the practices at their level of comfort, either as an observer or as a participant engaging in the various rituals.

The public is invited to attend with a donation suggested for attendance of $5 per person. For more information, please call 243-8862 or 530 221-4849 or visit www.cslredding.org.