Shasta County Health and Human Services urges public to protect the elderly in the community

In California, as many as 50,000 cases of elder and dependent adult abuse go unreported every month. To help increase reporting, Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is teaming up with older adult advocates from throughout the state to educate our communities about elder and dependent adult abuse during the month-long KNOW ABUSE, REPORT ABUSE campaign in June.

Common forms of elder and dependent adult abuse include — Physical, mental, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as neglect and self-neglect. Reports for all types of elder and dependent adult abuse are on the rise. The number of confirmed cases of elder and/or dependent adult abuse continues to rise in Shasta County, with 975 cases in 2016. For every reported case, it’s estimated as many as four cases go unreported.

There are a number of indicators that may point to abuse, including:

Lack of adequate food, water, and other amenities

Dirty clothing and changes in personal hygiene

Bruises, black eyes, broken bones

Bloody, ripped or stained clothing, sheets

Harassment, coercion, intimidation, humiliation

Unexplained purchases by the primary caregiver

Shasta County has a 24-hour hotline for reporting abuse of older adults and disabled adults. The local APS number is (530) 225-5798. To report suspected abuse of an elder in a nursing home, residential care facility for the elderly, or assisted living facility, contact the State CRISISline number: 1-800-231-4024 or your local Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at (530) 229-1435.

To show your support for Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness, take the Prevention Challenge or participate in a week of activities to show your solidarity. Visit our website, www.shastahhsa.net, and scroll to the bottom of the homepage for more details.