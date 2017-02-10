Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and Partnership HealthPlan of California team up to promote preteen vaccines; clinic offered

To help protect adolescents against dangerous diseases, Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency – Public Health Branch is joining with Partnership HealthPlan of California and the California Department of Public Health in recognizing February 12 – 18 as Preteen Vaccine Week.

“Vaccines offer safe and effective protection from infectious diseases. By staying up-to-date on the recommended vaccinations, people can protect themselves, their families and their communities from serious, life-threatening illnesses,” said Dr. Andrew Deckert, Shasta County Health Officer. “If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to ask your doctor about the three vaccines recommended for your child at their preteen visit, plus a flu shot every year.”

To help Shasta County families keep their youth up to date on the three vaccines crucial to preteens, there will be an opportunity to receive the vaccines at the public health clinic at 2650 Breslauer Way in Redding on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 4 to 6 pm. Available shots include:

Tdap: Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough)

Meningococcal: Meningitis

HPV: Human papillomavirus

Medi-Cal is accepted and there is no charge for Partnership HealthPlan members.Vaccines for Children (VFC) are available at $11 per shot for those who qualify (uninsured, Native American or Alaskan Native, Medi-Cal or CHDP eligible).

No private insurance is accepted, but vaccine is available for those who are insured. Receipts will be given for individuals to bill their carrier.

Private insurance fees are:

Tdap $43

Meningococcal $109

HPV $174

Partnership HealthPlan members who are between the ages of 11 and 12 and receive their recommended vaccine shots may be eligible to receive a $25 gift card to Target or Big 5 Sporting Goods, based upon availability. Make sure you bring your Partnership HealthPlan Medical Card.

Preteens need vaccines against whooping cough, meningitis, and HPV when they are 11-12 years old. Incoming 7th graders must also provide proof of having received the whooping cough shot before starting school. A booster dose of Meningitis vaccine is recommended when teens are 16 years old. In addition, flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months or older – not just preteens and teens.

Under the Affordable Care Act, all new health plans are required to cover these recommended vaccines at all ages without charging a deductible or copayment. If a child does not have such coverage, contact your health care provider for information about providers of no- or low-cost vaccines.