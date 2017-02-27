Shasta County EDC to host business conference for local businesses

On March 15th, the Shasta County Economic Development Corporation we’ll be holding a business conference designed to help local companies grow through 2017 called AMPLIFY.

The lineup of speakers for this event are Kristin Zhivago, Jason Eatmon, Desiree Bryant, Joe Mckenna, and Tony Giovaniello.

Some of the topics covered are:

Knowing your customer and why it’s so important

and why it’s so important The new digital world of marketing and how it’s impacting your growth, whether you’re participating in it or not.

What a good marketing and sales strategy looks like and how to create one.

Hiring the right people and how to keep them.

The importance of ongoing training and the skills your employees will need in 2017.

How to find resources in the community and why it matters so much that you do.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Shasta Venture Hub, on 4300 Caterpillar Road in Redding. It will last , with breakfast and lunch provided.

Attendance is free, but space is limited! If you’re interested in attending you can sign up here! If you have questions call (800) 241-0341 and we’ll be happy to answer them.