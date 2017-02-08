Shasta County deputies arrest two Shingletown residents for stolen property

On February 8, 2017, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office AB109 compliance team went to Shingletown to conduct probation searches, look for subjects with active warrants, and follow up on leads regarding stolen property.

At approximately 8:34 A.M., deputies went to 33411 Northwood Way in Shingletown to question the homeowner, Nichol Ivins, about fencing that was in her yard and believed to be stolen. The stolen fencing was handmade and unique. Ivins also had one felony warrant and one misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Deputies contacted Ivins at her home and placed her under arrest for her warrants. The fencing was confirmed to be stolen. Ivins claimed a mutual friend had dropped off the fencing and she had no idea it was stolen.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies went to 33284 Northwood Way in Shingletown to conduct a probation search on Davin Hetlandvisser. Deputies located Hetlandvisser working in the garage. Hetlandvisser was detained and a search of the garage revealed a stolen Polaris side by side ATV worth over $10,000 dollars. The Polaris was stolen on 8/12/16 in Shingletown and reported to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies searched Hetlandvisser’s home and found a sawed-off break action shotgun, high capacity AR15 magazines, illegal tracer ammunition, and a stolen pump action shotgun in his bedroom. The shotgun was stolen during a residential burglary in Redding on April 18, 2015.

Additional property was found that appears to match items taken during the recent burglary of a vacation home in Shingletown. This property was taken as evidence until the victim of the burglary, who lives in Long Beach, has time to go through the items and determine if they are his.

Ivins was booked into the Shasta County jail on her warrants and the fencing was returned to its owner. Hetlandvisser was booked into the Shasta County Jail for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of high capacity magazines, illegal tracer ammunition and a probation violation. Additional charges will be added to Hetlandvisser if more of the items located in his home are found to be stolen. The Polaris ATV was returned to its owner.