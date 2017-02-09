Shasta County dentists partner to help chewers

Chew Week — February 13-17

Tobacco Education Coalition encourages you to be Through With Chew during February 13 -17. Over 60 local dental offices have FREE Quit Kits to support your efforts to quit smokeless tobacco for a day, quit for a week, or quit for good.

“Users of chewing tobacco often don’t know that chew has many of the same negative effects on their body as cigarettes,” said Manuel Meza, Community Education Specialist with Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency, Tobacco Cessation Program. “They too are at increased risk for oral esophageal (food tube) and pancreatic cancers, heart attack and stroke. We are up against tobacco companies that spend millions to develop new smokeless and spitless tobacco products to further entice tobacco users.”

Smokeless tobacco can contain up to 28 cancer-causing agents, heavy metals like lead, and mercury, and can lead to nicotine dependence. Meza said newer spitless flavored products are marketed aggressively to younger users as a safer alternative; however, this is not true. Shasta County has a tobacco chew rate of 5.6% compared to California’s average of 3.9%. The National Healthy People 2020 goal is 0.3%.

Making the decision to be “Through with Chew” is not something that individuals have to do on their own. The California Smoker’s Helpline 1-800-NO BUTTS is ready to help you with FREE telephone counseling and self-help materials.

For information about local resources and support or for a FREE “Quit Kit”, contact your dentist, call Manuel Meza at (530) 229-8467, or visit www.tobaccofreeshasta.org.