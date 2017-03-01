Shasta County DA investigators make arrest for child endangerment and drug crimes

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 2:45 p.m., investigators with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Bay Street in Anderson to conduct a follow up investigation on an open case. Investigator Burns, Investigator DePuy, and Investigator Forrester contacted Jennifer Cline, 45 years old, at the location. Cline was determined to be on searchable probation in Shasta County and was caring for a 10 month old infant at the time of the contact. Investigators observed drugs and drug paraphernalia in close proximity to the infant and determined that the environment was unsafe for the infant, and could result in great bodily injury or death.

As a result of the investigation, Cline was arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The child was released to Shasta County Children and Family Services, who responded to the scene. Cline was booked into the Shasta County Jail without further incident.