Shasta County Board of Supervisors summary of proceedings for Jan. 24 and 31

SHASTA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS for Jan. 24 & 31, 2017

The following routine items were considered by the Board of Supervisors and action was taken on Jan. 24, 2017:

Approved the County claims list in the amount of $5,443.75.

Approved the minutes of the January 10,2017 meeting.

Made an appointment to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy Board. Made an appointment to the Shasta County Planning Commission.

Approved an agreement with Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health for psychiatric inpatient services. Took various actions regarding the purchase of desks, tables, chairs, and related accessories in the Health and Human Services Agency.

Approved leases with Parlay Investments, Inc. for office space. Took various actions regarding the Soda Creek Road at Soda Creek Bridge Replacement Project. Made appointments to various CSAs.

Made an appointment to the Northern Sacramento Valley Integrated Regional Water Management Board of Directors.

Took various actions for the CSA No. 17-Cottonwood System Upgrade Project.

Approved a contract with Fout6s Brother, Inc. for the purchase of a water tender for CSA No.-1 County Fire.

Adopted a resolution approving an agreement with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for the purchase of wildland fire personal protective equipment.

The following routine items were considered by the Shasta County Water Agency and action was taken: Took various actions related to potential water supply improvements for CSA No.2-Sugarloaf.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors took the following actions on their Regular Agenda: Adopt a resolution recognizing Shasta County’s employee of the Month for January 2017.

Received a presentation on mental health services in Shasta County. Reported on issues of countywide interest. Adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency due to storm damage.

Adopted a resolution of intent to consider amendments to the Shasta County Zoning Plan to regulate the cultivation of marijuana and to regulate commercial marijuana activity.

Directed staff to take action towards terminating the County’s participation in the State funding process for the Adult Rehabilitation Center.

The following routine items were considered by the Board of Supervisors and action was taken on Jan. 31, 2017:

Approved a budget amendment in the County Courthouse Bonds Debt Service Fund budget.

Approved an agreement with University of Pacific for provisional Hearing Officer services.

Approved the minutes of the January 24, 2017 meeting.

Approved a letter to the Board of State and Community Corrections to confirm relinquishment of Shasta County’s Senate Bill 1022 Adult Local Criminal Justice Facilities Construction Financing Program funding conditional award.

Approved a California Department of Public Health Maternal, Child, and Adolescent Health Agreement Funding Application.

Adopted a resolution authorizing an application for HOME Investment Partnership Program funding.

Adopted a resolution authorizing Community Services Block Grant agreement.

Approved an agreement with Del Norte County to house Shasta County inmates.

Approved an agreement with Janus Advisor, d.b.a. Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel for indigent cremation and interment services.

Approved an agreement with Guy Rents, Inc. d.b.a. Rental Guys for two storage containers.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors took the following actions on their Regular Agenda: Reported on issues of countywide interest.

