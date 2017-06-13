Shasta County Arts Council receives $9,000 grant for “Veterans Initiative in the Arts” program

The California Arts Council announced its plans to award $9,000 to Shasta County Arts Council (SCAC) as part of its Veterans Initiative in the Arts program.

The Veterans Initiative in the Arts seeks to increase equity, access, and opportunities for veterans to participate in quality arts programming that is sensitive and responsive to their unique experiences. The program provides project and partnership support for nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, and veterans’ assistance agencies to reach veterans, active military, and their families.

With support from the California Arts Council, Shasta County Arts Council will work with the Redding Veterans Home to provide painting, photography, music, jewelry-making, ceramics, digital media arts and other yet-to-be-decided classes to its residents and document the process with a video for public access television and online distribution.

“This is the second year of our Big Star Veterans program and collaboration with the Redding Veterans home,” Debra Lucero, executive director of SCAC, said. “Our artists and the residents have been thrilled with the results of the program and want to continue. We’re excited that we received another year of funding which pays for supplies, artist teaching fees, and administration of the program.”

SCAC is one of 49 grantees chosen for this program. The news of SCAC’s grant was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, which can be viewed online here.

“The work of SCAC is indelible to the veteran community,” said Donn K. Harris, Chair of the California Arts Council. “Providing an outlet for creative expression promotes healing and camaraderie, and prevents the marginalization of our military members. The California Arts Council is proud to support arts engagement programming for those who have served or are serving.”

To view a complete listing of all Veterans Initiative in the Arts grantees, go here

Shasta County Arts Council (SCAC) is a 36-year State/Local Partner to the California Arts Council. Our mission is to: Invigorate the Arts through Education, Support and Practice. Our activities each year are varied and cross many disciplines – from dance, music, theatre and live performance to film, literature, multimedia, and 2- and 3-dimensional visual arts. We serve as an incubator to projects that cross these disciplines and are a primary low-cost venue for recitals, lectures, movies, live performance, classical music, classes and digital media arts activities. We are also very active with local high schools and now middle schools in the visual arts category.

We collaborate with the City of Redding, to house SCAC in the city’s 1907 Old City Hall and have been responsible for administration and management since 1987 (it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978). This past year, we administrated, hosted or organized nearly 300 classes, events, exhibits, and live performances in our space (this does not include individual class sessions).

Each year, we install and exhibit the work of regional artists on a rotating basis with 7 shows per year including the annual Juried High School Art Show that attracted 16 Shasta County high schools and more than 500+ entries and a NEW Juried Middle School Art Show with 6 participating schools -and 200+ entries. SCAC is the lead organization in a six-county arts and culture alliance known as the True North Arts & Culture Alliance – recently recognized as a Regional Network by the California Arts Council. This group consists of five arts councils: Butte, Tehama, Shasta, Modoc and Trinity (Siskiyou’s Arts Council is under reorganization but included in the alliance); and CSU, Chico and other venues and organizations throughout the region. It represents nearly 18,000 square miles (larger than 9 U.S. states yet has only 500,000 people). We formed the alliance to increase organizational capacity among our organizations and to expose more adults and particularly school children to quality artists in residence and programming.

SCAC also runs Redding’s public access television stations SCAC.tv on Charter Cable Channels 180, 181 and 182.

The mission of the California Arts Council, a state agency, is to advance California through the arts and creativity. The Council is committed to building public will and resources for the arts; fostering accessible arts initiatives that reflect contributions from all of California’s diverse populations; serving as a thought leader and champion for the arts; and providing effective and relevant programs and services.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Chair Donn K. Harris, Vice Chair Nashormeh Lindo, Larry Baza, Phoebe Beasley, Christopher Coppola, Juan Devis, Kathleen Gallegos, Jaime Galli, Louise McGuinness, Steven Oliver, and Rosalind Wyman.