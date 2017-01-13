The Shasta County Arts Council presents Redding Cultural Cruise on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Cultural Cruise is free to attend by taking their own vehicles, but attendees have the opportunity to join the fun and “Cruise with us on the Culture Bus.”

There will be two Cruise Buses, one bus leaves earlier and ends earlier, the other leaves later so that folks who work till 5:00 pm can also join the Cruise. The buses have slightly different itineraries, not only when it comes to the order in which they visit venues, but also one of them visits Enterprise High School, while the other cruises to Shasta High School.

Bus schedules:

Cruise Bus Shasta—departs from and returns to Turtle Bay parking lot; bus stops for about 30 minutes at each venue Cruise starts at 4pm at Turtle Bay Exploration Park—Departure time: 4:30pm 1st stop – Shasta State Historic Park – 15312 CA-299

2nd stop – California Street parking structure, close to the new SCC building – visitors go to two location at this stop [Shasta County Arts Council & Shasta Historical Society]

3rd stop – Shasta High School, 2500 Eureka Way

4th stop – North Valley Art League – 48 Quartz Hill Road, Caldwell Park

5th stop City Hall, 777 Cypress Avenue 8:05pm – end of line – back to Turtle Bay Cruise Bus Enterprise—departs from and returns to New City Hall parking lot; bus stops for about 30 minutes at each venue

Cruise Start at Redding New City Hall—Departure time: 5:30pm

1st stop – Enterprise High School, Churn Creek Rd

2nd stop – Turtle Bay Exploration Park

3rd stop – North Valley Art League, 48 Quartz Hill Road, Caldwell Park

4th stop – Shasta State Historic Park – 15312 CA-299

5th stop – California Street parking structure, close to the SCC building – visitors go to two locations (Historical Society & Shasta County Arts Council) at this stop

9:55pm – end of line – back to Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Ave

Here is a PDF of the Cultural Cruise Map: LINK

Cruise Bus Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, which includes complimentary wine. Tickets are available at this LINK . Tickets are electronic, bring transaction confirmation printout with you.

Tickets Links:

The Art Council is also having a Day 2 of Cultural Cruise, where select venues will host a wide variety of artists demonstrating their skills, from latte art, through tattoo art, printmaking, watercolors, alcohol inks, blacksmithing, to mixed media.