Shasta County Arts Council announces annual high school juror’s awards

On Feb. 17, 2017, the Shasta County Arts Council held its 18th Annual Juried High School Art Competition presenting 13 awards at Old City Hall. The juried works was open to all Shasta County high school students in grades 9 through 12. Artists Judith King and Howard Lucas were the jurors presenting honors for Best of Show, Awards of Excellence, Certificates of Merit and Curator’s Award.

The event is an annual stunning showcase of Shasta County’s young creative talents, and a tribute to the art teachers who guide them. Art pieces from 348 students were submitted from 16 Shasta County High Schools including — U-Prep, Anderson Union, Foothill, Enterprise, Fall River, Burney, Redding Christian School, Stellar Charter School, APL, Shasta, Anderson New Tech, Gateway Educational Options, Central Valley, Shasta Charter Academy, and Westwood Charter High Schools.

The art pieces will be on exhibit from February 17 through March 10 at Old City Hall 1313 Market Street, Redding. The gallery hours are noon to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday; and 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on the forth Saturday of the month. Closed Sunday and Monday.

The works and students awarded in the 2017 Annual Juried High School Art Competition are:

Best of show:

2D: Foothill High School – Toni Pringle – “Heartbreak

3D: Shasta High School – Riley Bowen – “Stone Head”

Excellence:

Central Valley—Michelle He – “Faith” and Sarah Worthington – “Untitled”

Shasta Charter Academy—Asha Kimbrell – “Weird Science”; Hunter Goetz – “Study in Gray & Blue”; and Skylar Bates – “Salvadore’s Corsage”

Merit:

Foothill High School—Tyler Putnam – “Faithsbain” and Noah Tomlinson – “Forest”

Anderson New Tech—Ryan Guffey – “Cottostritch” and Layne Teel – “You’re Gonna Regret It”

Shasta Charter Academy—Marina Bydalek – “Night Life”

Curator’s:

U-Prep – Jaden Ji – “Peer Pressure”