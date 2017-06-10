Shasta County Agricultural Commissioner presents annual Crop and Livestock Report to Board of Supervisors

Each year Shasta County Agricultural/Weights and Measures are required to prepare a report of the condition, acreage, production, and value of the agricultural products in Shasta County.

This crop report is used for several purposes. Economic studies of the area nearly always include the Annual Crop & Livestock Report. It is also used to justify water and irrigation needs, transportation and marketing facilities, and to study labor requirements of an area.

Agricultural Commissioner Paul Kjos writes about the report:

I am pleased to submit, in accordance with Section 2279 of the California Food and Agricultural Code, Shasta County’s Annual Crop and Livestock Report for 2016. This report summarizes the acreage, production, and gross values of agricultural commodities and livestock produced in Shasta County. It does not attempt to show county inventory, cost of production, or net return to growers.

The value of agricultural products produced in the county increased ever so slightly from the previous year to a total value of $81,133,000. The large drop in livestock value was offset by an increase in the value of nursery stock produced in the county.

The bright spot in this year’s Crop Report is the nursery stock industry that saw an 118% increase in overall value from the previous year. This is due to an increase in both acreage and value of strawberry nursery plants grown in the county, resulting in an increase to an overall value of more than $14 million in 2016.

Shasta County livestock producers saw price drops in essentially every livestock class, with the price per hundredweight for calves and yearlings decreasing over 30% from the previous year. Total livestock values dropped 29% for livestock produced in the county. Another crop that saw significant drops in price was walnuts; with an overall decrease in value of 30%. The drop in value was due to a 40% reduction in the price paid per ton to producers. Wine grapes saw increases in both yield per acre and price per ton paid and resulted in almost doubling the previous year’s value to a new value in the county of $302,000. Shasta County’s apiary industry remains strong with increases in essentially every type of product produced, with an overall increase of 11% to $8,777,000. The queen bee segment of the industry in the county produced over 170,000 queens that will aid in keeping the apiary industry strong throughout the nation. I would like to thank the producers, agricultural business representatives, and public agencies that cooperated in supplying the data necessary to produce this report. I would also like to thank Agricultural Investigator John Ingram for his leadership in the development of this report.

Sincerely, PAUL KJOS Agricultural Commissioner