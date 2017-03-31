    Shasta College Dance Festival to present Redding City Ballet in the Vivaldi Series

    Redding City Ballet—-The Vivaldi Series

    Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 1 
    Time: Show starts at 7pm
    Shasta College Theatre—11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding 
    Cost: $7 – General Admission
    $5 – Students and Seniors
    Purchase Tickets Here or Shasta College Box Office
    www.shastacollege.edu

    Come enjoy an evening of high velocity and innovative dance performances at the Shasta College Dance Festival. Under the direction of Cindy Michaels, Special guest appearance by Redding City Ballet – Vivaldi Series.

    The Shasta College Dance Festival promises an entertaining evening of performances from students and community guest artists as they deliver classical works of art, contemporary premiers, timely lyrical impressions and some not-to-be-missed avant-garde creations!

