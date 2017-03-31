Shasta College Dance Festival to present Redding City Ballet in the Vivaldi Series

Redding City Ballet—-The Vivaldi Series



Friday, March 31 – Saturday, April 1

Time: Show starts at 7pm

Shasta College Theatre—11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Cost: $7 – General Admission

$5 – Students and Seniors

Purchase Tickets Here or Shasta College Box Office

www.shastacollege.edu

Come enjoy an evening of high velocity and innovative dance performances at the Shasta College Dance Festival. Under the direction of Cindy Michaels, Special guest appearance by Redding City Ballet – Vivaldi Series.