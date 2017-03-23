Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association to sponsor grape pruning demonstration with pest control presentation

On April 8, 2017, the Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association will be sponsoring a grape pruning demonstration followed by a presentation by a Pest Control Advisor. The public event demonstration will run from 10:00 a.m. til 2:00 p.m., at the vineyard of Greg and Kathy Butler. The Pest Control Advisor will focus on grape vine related pest controls for common vine problems, including powdery mildew and leaf hopper treatment with questions and answers from attendees.

The pruning demonstration will focus on mature vines using bi-lateral cordons with spur positioning. Additionally there will be a demonstration and discussion about raccoon and possum damage to mature vines and pruning measures to correct that damage.

There will be a nominal fee of $10.00 for this event to cover refreshment and lunch costs. Call 226-9021 to reserve attendance and for directions. Location is east of Redding near intersection of Airport Road/Old Oregon Trail and Highway 44.