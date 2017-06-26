Shasta Bike Challenge participants bike enough miles to circle the world over 3 times

This year’s Shasta Bike Challenge showed some of the strongest competition with the highest miles, most trips, and longest rides. With the challenge lasting the entire month of May, 400 local riders cranked out enough miles to loop around the world over 3 times (that’s 80,608 miles). On average, 152 cyclists a day took to the streets and trails and logged a trip. Shasta County made its presence well known as it ranked in the top 25 for advocacy challenges on the National Bike Challenge during Bike Month. Redding as a city held the title of #1 in California and #2 in the Nation.

“Every day during the Shasta Bike Challenge I commute to work by bike from Millville to Anderson, a 21 mile ride each way. On my way home, I take the long way to add on some extra miles for the challenge. As a kid I use to ride to work because I was too young to drive and now I do it for the challenge and to stay healthy,” said Al Shabazian. Shabazian works 40-50 hours a week and has two active boys in sports who joined him for evening rides throughout Bike Month. Despite a full schedule, Shabazian cycled all 31 days in the bike challenge and reached over 1,800 miles, averaging 60 miles a day. This was Shabazian’s 3rd year participating in the Shasta Bike Challenge and he will be back next year.

This year the City of Redding went head to head with Calfire and was able to bike its way to 1st place during the last day of the challenge. With strong support, the City of Redding recruited 87 cyclists, that’s over 20% of the individuals who participated in the bike challenge. Shasta High School’s team kept its momentum this year by placing 1st in schools and ranking 6th in the National Bike Challenge during the month of May. Shasta High School has been the #1 school in the local challenge for the past few years and has ranked as one of the top schools in the Nation for three consecutive years for the month of May. Ride Redding made its mark in the challenge with 113 riders joining their team which made them a top contender not only in our local challenge but in the National Challenge. Ride Redding ranked in the top 10 for teams in the National Bike Challenge in May.

Top performing teams in the 2017 Shasta Bike Challenge included:

Top overall workplaces-

City of Redding

Cal Fire Smoke Chasers

Caltrans District 2

Top school-

Shasta High School

Top teams (non-workplace, non-school) –

Ride Redding

Shasta Wheelmen

Redding Mountain Bike Club

It’s not too late to join the National Bike Challenge. The challenge continues through September 30th. Additional results and details about the Challenge, tips for bicycling, and a link to the National Challenge can be found at www.shastabikechallenge.org

Shasta Bike Challenge is organized by variety of agencies, clubs, and businesses to encourage more people to bicycle more often and to encourage people who have not bicycled in some time to give it a try.

Shasta Bike Month & Challenge is supported by: Healthy Shasta, Shasta Regional Transportation Agency, Owens Healthcare, Shasta Wheelmen, Shasta Safe Routes to School, Redding Electric Utility, Caltrans District 2, Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA), Friends of the Redding Trails, Fusion Lounge, Sports LTD, Chain Gang, Village Cycle, First 5 Shasta, Jefferson Public Radio, The Bike Shop, Bikes Etc., Pedego Electric Bikes, Trails & Bikeways Council of Greater Redding, Turtle Bay Exploration Park, Shasta County Health & Human Service Agency- Public Health,, City of Redding , Active NorCal, Viva Downtown, Visit Redding, Redding Recreation, Redding Trail Alliance, Redding Mountain Biking Club, Redding Rancheria, Shasta Living Streets, Headwaters Adventure Company, Rare Air Trampoline Park, Shasta Rock Club, SHN Engineers & Geologist, Abby & Nick Webb, Blazing Saddles, Grocery Outlet, Churn Creek Organic Farms, and Happy Valley Fresh.