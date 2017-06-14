Shasta Arts Council receives $18,000 grant for “True North” Regional Network

For the second year in a row, the Shasta County Arts Council was successful in being recognized as the lead agency in a regional network – True North Arts & Culture Alliance (TNACA) by the California Arts Council. The network covers Siskiyou, Shasta, Trinity, Tehama, Butte and now Modoc counties.

“What this means,” Debra Lucero, executive director of Shasta County Arts Council said, ” … is that we are attempting to speak with a collective voice and go more aggressively after arts and culture grants for our underserved region which spans more than 18,000 square miles. People don’t realize how big the True North of California really is – larger than 9 U.S. states – yet with only 523,500 people.”

According to Lucero, TNACA helps ” … to weave a stronger fabric of support and assistance in a large geographical region for our artist base and our population. Our arts councils and partners need one another to attract quality artists for touring, residencies, workshops and funders. It’s not good enough simply to have an arts organization in one county; we need a network and that’s what we’ve been building.”

The Statewide and Regional Networks (SRN) program is rooted in the Council’s vision to nurture collaborative service organizations and networks that advance the arts and artists in the state.

To date, TNACA and its partners (CSU, Chico Performances and the Nor-Cal Jazz Festival) have leveraged grants and pooled resources to tour classical music and jazz to thousands of students in nearly a dozen schools and community concerts to hundreds of people in five counties representing weeks of residency by world-renowned and accomplished artists.

“Our small, mostly volunteer band of folks would be hard-pressed to pull off the Nor-Cal Jazz Festival in Weaverville,” said Jill Richards, executive director of Trinity County Arts Council. “We would have never been able to get someone like Alpin Hong or Jazzreach to Trinity County on our own.”

TNACA will continue to provide quality artist residencies, community concerts, workshops, competitions, educational and economic opportunities in the now six Northern California counties – home to approximately 1,800 artists. Lucero said regional gems that inspire the artist and visitor alike are often sited in potential grants or projects such as Mt. Shasta, Mt. Lassen, Sacramento and Trinity rivers, Castle Crags, Shasta Lake, the Sundial Bridge, Lake Oroville, Table Mountain and Bidwell Park.

“Every time we bring an artist of note to the area, our hope and goal is to inspire them to tell others about our region; many want to return once they’ve been here,” Lucero said. “The natural beauty of our region spawns creativity and we think we can sell our region on that fact.”

Another activity TNACA took on was to launch tourism and arts-related websites off a proprietary software platform developed from pooled resources and a small grant. This facilitated ARTOBERFEST.net in Butte County and WinterFestRedding.org in Shasta County as well as TrueNorthArtsCulture.org which is servicing the entire region. Trinity County Arts Council was also able to build a new website on the same platform – TrinityCountyArts.org.

“The benefit,” Lucero explained, ” … is that development fees were kept at a minimum by utilizing the same platform. Additionally, administration and training costs were kept low and we have the added bonus of becoming aware of one another’s events.”

Lucero said the goals of the organization are to increase organizational capacity, build new audience and opportunities for artists and the communities in which they reside, create greater regional cooperation and awareness of arts and culture organizations and increase economic vitality through arts and culture events and activities.

“Additionally, we want to document, train and educate the public through a public access radio and television network – produced primarily by youth of the area – about the Northern California region in which they live.” Two member arts councils – Butte and Shasta – were the first arts council in the State of California to run public access television.

“We believe that exposing teams of young people to document and share arts and culture stories will engage a new generation in traditional art forms. At the same time, they’ll be learning real skills like lighting, audio, camera, editing, interviewing and other digital media arts skills.

“This is career training and education at its best,” Lucero added. She hopes the concept will revitalize the primarily rural areas of TNACA where the average unemployment rate is always higher than the state and national rate.

The $18,000 grant funds will be used to offset artist fees and outreach, technical fees and support, venue rentals, convening, administration and advertising to build the True North Arts & Culture Alliance throughout the region.