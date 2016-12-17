Seven firearms recovered from recent Cottonwood burglary, one weapon still outstanding

On December 14, 2016 at 6:20 p.m., SHASCOM received a report of a residential burglary, located on Eastridge Road, Cottonwood, CA. The Victim reported returning home to find the residence burglarized.

As previously reported Kenneth Fields, 31 years old of Redding, was arrested for burglary. Seven firearms were recovered.

FROM Yesterdays report: (Upon further investigation, a known associate of the Victim, Kenneth Fields, 31 years-old, of Redding was contacted and later admitted to the burglary. Fields provided information to the whereabouts of the stolen property, which was located in Bella Vista, CA. Deputies responded to two address’s located on Buena Vista Court and retrieved seven firearms, which had been reported stolen by the Victim.)

On 12-15-16 at 6:45 a.m., Deputies were contacted by a citizen who had further investigative leads. Upon further investigation, Deputies recovered two more firearms and a gun safe, which had been taken at the time of the initial burglary. A 20 gauge double barreled shotgun is still outstanding.

This matter is currently under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (530)245-6540.