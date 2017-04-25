Senator Gaines seeks entries for student video contest

“This is a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their video directing and producing skills and have their work displayed on my website,” said Senator Gaines. “This contest celebrates the creativity and originality of our future leaders and I look forward to seeing what they come up with.”

Participants must create a two-to five-minute video using the theme “How American Exceptionalism Made California Golden.” The videos can feature live people, stills, animation – whatever best conveys the message. The contest encourages students to reflect on our state’s history and ponder what’s in store for the future.

Videos can be submitted now through May 26, 2017. Two winners – one high school and one college – living in or attending school within the 1st Senate District will be selected by Senator Gaines and will each receive a $300 cash prize and be invited to the State Capitol in Sacramento for a meeting with Senator Gaines and a VIP tour of the historic building. The winning videos will also be posted to Senator Gaines’ website.

All details about the contest, including the rules and entry form are available at:

http://gaines.cssrc.us/sites/gaines.cssrc.us/files/170420_SpringVideoContestRules.pdf