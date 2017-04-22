Section Sacramento River Trail to be closed

The City of Redding will close the Sacramento River Trail from Middle Creek Trail to Keswick Dam Road on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

In cooperation with the Bureau of Reclamation, the City of Redding will close the Sacramento River Trail from Middle Creek Trail to Keswick Dam Road. This closure will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 6 a.m., lasting until Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 6 p.m. The trail will be closed for maintenance and other work along the trail corridor. Staff and signage will be on site at closure points.